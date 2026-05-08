From Manufacturing to Creating a Purpose-Driven Brand: Meeta Ghuwalewala Launches TVAH, Ghee-Based Skincare Rooted in Ancient Wisdom

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: Bridging India's rich ingredient heritage with contemporary formulation science, Meeta Ghuwalewala, Director, Strategic Growth and Development at Vistta Cosmetics, has launched TVAH - a skincare brand that reimagines time-tested Ancient ingredients for modern skin needs through a research-led approach.

TVAH is born from Twacha, meaning "skin" in Sanskrit, combined with Aha - that moment of delight when something truly nourishing touches your skin. It embodies the experience of skincare that genuinely works. Drawing inspiration from the Charak Samhita, the brand addresses a wide spectrum of everyday skin concerns, including pigmentation, breakouts, dehydration, dark spots, uneven texture, dullness, scarring, and early signs of ageing, among others, through formulations designed to work in harmony with the skin's natural biology.

"Think about how modern skincare has evolved - new ingredients, new actives, new everything. But where do all these ingredients ultimately come from? If you trace any of them back far enough, they lead somewhere in nature. That has always been the source. Long before structured skincare routines existed, we were already using these ingredients in our daily lives. In many ways, what we are doing today is returning to those roots, but with a deeper understanding of how to refine and use them effectively," said Meeta Ghuwalewala, Founder, TVAH

At the heart of its formulations lies Shata Dhauta Ghrita, a 100-times-washed A2 ghee known for its soothing, reparative, and conditioning properties. Naturally rich in vitamins A, D, E, and K, this ingredient forms a lightweight yet nourishing base suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. The traditional process of repeatedly washing the ghee transforms it into a soft, cream-like texture that feels weightless on the skin while enhancing its bioavailability. This process is also understood to amplify its cooling and anti-inflammatory properties, helping calm irritation, reduce redness, and support the skin's natural repair process. Some products in the range are powered by Shata Dhauta Ghrita for its restorative benefits, while others are enriched with pure A2 ghee to deliver lasting nourishment in fast-absorbing formulations.

A Brand Born from Experience

Meeta's path to founding TVAH was shaped by two parallel journeys - professional and personal. Beginning her career at Vistta Cosmetics, she immersed herself in formulation science from the ground up, working closely with her research and development team to create products that are both market-relevant and clinically sound. This experience sparked a growing curiosity to explore how India's rich botanical heritage could be translated into skincare that feels relevant, effective, and accessible today.

Her own experience with sensitive skin made this exploration more personal, leading her to look closely at ingredients rooted in India's traditions and their everyday skin benefits. It brought her back to the idea of using time-tested ingredients in a way that works for modern skin. TVAH is the result of that thinking, a brand built on getting back to roots, supported by strong formulation expertise, and created to meet real, everyday skincare needs. By reworking traditional practices through modern formulation techniques, the brand offers a thoughtful alternative in today's evolving beauty landscape.

As consumers increasingly seek transparency, efficacy, and ingredient integrity, TVAH enters the market with a clear point of view that high-performance skincare does not need to be complex to be effective. By combining time-tested ingredients with rigorous formulation practices, the brand aims to shape a more conscious and rooted approach to everyday skincare, while continuing to expand its product portfolio in the months ahead.

About TVAH

TVAH is a ghee-based skincare brand rooted in ancient wisdom and backed by modern formulation science. Designed to be effective yet gentle, the brand focuses on creating high-performance formulations that support overall skin health while addressing everyday concerns.

Launch Date: 8th May 2026

Website: www.tvah.in

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