From Monitoring to Healing: 'Save the foot' App Empowers Doctors and Patients in the Fight Against DFU

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 16: A groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) mobile application, Save the foot, was officially unveiled on March 14th at the 10th International Diabetes Summit held at the JW Marriott, Pune. This innovative digital tool is designed to help both clinicians and patients manage diabetic foot ulcers (DFU) with greater speed and precision, aiming to significantly reduce avoidable amputations.

The launch was headlined by two distinguished experts who provided critical clinical perspectives on the impact of this technology:

Dr. Unnikrishnan AG (CEO & Chief Endocrinologist, Chellaram Diabetes Institute) offered insights into systemic diabetes management, emphasizing that even a minor ulcer can escalate into a severe medical emergency within just 48 hours.

Dr. Tapish Sahu (Senior Vascular & Endovascular Surgeon) provided specialized expertise on limb salvage, demonstrating how the app's AI scanning grid overlays with medical wound grading to determine severity with surgical precision.

Both experts highlighted that managing a diabetic foot ulcer is 90% monitoring. They explained that Save the foot effectively bridges the gap between rural patients and specialist care by allowing users to grade wound severity directly from a smartphone photo.

The 10th International Diabetes Summit 2026 is part of the Chellaram Diabetes Institute's (CDI) efforts to tackle the escalating problem of diabetes. By hosting global speakers alongside Indian experts, the summit brings the latest clinical practices to the frontline of diabetes care.

How 'Save the foot' Supports Better Outcomes: The app serves as a decision-support tool for clinicians. Using AI-powered image capture, it analyzes photos to instantly determine wound size and severity. This provides doctors with the real-world evidence required to make faster treatment decisions, which is vital for complete healing.

Furthermore, Save the foot enhances management by integrating with advanced therapies like Esmolol Hydrochloride. This treatment redefines wound closure by targeting the three critical phases of healing--inflammation, proliferation, and remodeling--while actively preventing ulcer recurrence.

Key Features of 'Save the foot':

- AI Image Analysis: Provides instant wound assessment through mobile photography.

- Healing Tracker: Offers clear progress charts to monitor the healing journey over time.

- Wound Grading: Uses a standardized grading system to help track progression.

- Secure Patient Records: Manages a comprehensive history of treatment and wound status.

- Encrypted Cloud Storage: Ensures all personal health data is stored safely and privately.

The debut of Save the foot marks a major milestone in using technology to improve the lives of those living with diabetes complications.

Availability: The Save the foot app is free for everyone and available for download on both the Google Play Store (Android) and the Apple App Store (iOS).

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