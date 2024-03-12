From Rishis to Researchers: Brahmaand Nav Varsh to Fuse Ancient Insights with Scientific temperament

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 12: Prepare to embark on an extraordinary journey that transcends boundaries and awakens the soul! The Brahmaand Nav Varsh festival, a spectacular 9-day cultural celebration in the nation's capital from April 9-18, 2024, is all set to enthral people from all walks of life with its unique synthesis of ancient wisdom and cutting-edge science.

The festivities will commence with a record-setting endeavor - the powerful resonance of 11,000 conch shells being sounded together in a spiritually invigorating overture. "The sacred shakha's reverberations are not just noise, they are a cosmic call stirring the divinity within us and heralding a new era of universal peace and upliftment," shares Rishiwar Hari Prakash Ji, a revered spiritual guru and Adhyaksh Vyam Rishiputra.

The Awakening Fire of Truth

Serving as the blazing anchor will be the Maha Yagna, an ancient vedic ritual revived in its full glory with the kindling of 501 sacred fire altars or kundas arranged in geometric perfection. "The dancing flames of these kundas represent the eternal, illuminating flame of divine knowledge that has dispelled ignorance since the dawn of creation," explains Dr. Dharmsastracharya Bal Krishan Kaushik Ji, a leading authority on vedic scriptures and President Yagyacharya Shri Ram Pran Pratistha , Ayodhya. Witnessing the rituals will be a soul-stirring experience transporting attendees back through the mists of time.

Cultural Revival: The Go-Lok Experience

A key highlight is the insightful Go-Lok segment that pays a heartfelt tribute to the sacred Indian tradition of cow reverence. Through thoughtfully curated exhibits and engaging discussions led by Rishiwar Hari Prakash ji, Adhyaksh Vyam Rishiputra, the gentle cow's exalted status as a venerated mother will be elucidated, rekindling the spirit of go-seva, go-vatsalya and go-sanrakshan (cow service, affection and conservation) in modern consciousness.

The Dhyan Lok Sanctuary

Amidst the feverish pace of contemporary life, the Dhyan Lok promises to be an oasis of tranquility for spiritual renewal and exploration. Here, accomplished yogis and meditation masters will guide seekers of all levels through holistic experiences - from initiation workshops for beginners to profound advanced retreats. As Dr. Rajesh Raj, a globally renowned Scientist, shares "The Dhyan Lok provides a rare window to delve within, quieting the turbulence of the mind and awakening the highest potential of the human spirit through proven traditional practices and contemporary research insights." We will be doing Research on this concept and the resonating sounds and their impact on the environment, people, air, and other cosmic elements and sharing with the scientific community which can lead to path-breaking findings, he adds.

Cosmic Convergence at Naad Lok

Bridging the eternal and the modern will be the pioneering Naad Lok segment which demonstrates the science behind the Vedic concept of creation arising from the primordial resonance of cosmic sound or Naad Brahma. Utilizing ancient instruments and mathematical formulas, modern scientific experiments will explore how specific sound frequencies and patterns can positively influence the human mind-body system. As Dr. Rishi Mohan Bhatnagar, a visionary and Technology Leader, shares "Naad Lok is a revelation of the astounding depth of knowledge India's ancient rishis had attained. By uniting their insights with today's scientific tools and inquiry methods, we can push the frontiers of human understanding and wellbeing."

Celebrating the Universal Soul

The Kavya Lok literary pavilion will transport attendees into the magical realms of India's millennia-old linguistic genius and creative legacy through soulful renditions, recitals, discussions, and orations by some of the nation's greatest authors, poets, and scholars. "This is a celebration of India's universal soul, a soul that has nourished and uplifted humanity across eras through the sheer brilliance of her literary and artistic treasures," professes Vipul Goel, State Vice President, BJP Haryana, and Former Cabinet Minister, who is closely involved with the festival's inception.

A Collective Human Ascension

More than just a festival, Brahmaand Nav Varsh is a grand vision catalyzing a renaissance of consciousness that can positively transform the entire human family by synergizing eternal vedic insights with modern science's inquiries into truth, we aim to inspire a new luminous era of enlightened thinkers, thought leaders and changemakers who will uplift humanity to realms yet unimagined."

Representing the convergence of all cultures and faiths, President Yagyacharya Shri Ram Pran Pratistha of Ayodhya encapsulates the unifying spirit - "Brahmaand Nav Varsh is a radiant beacon of hope reminding us that despite all differences, the entire human family shares the same fundamental yearning for knowledge, wellness and elevated consciousness".

While the core segments will surely satiate spiritual and intellectual yearnings, an exhilarating cultural extravaganza awaits those craving entertainment and artistic grandeur.

For more details and registration please visit www.rishiputra.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)