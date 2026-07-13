From Screens to Streets: Brand Ambassador Sourav Ganguly Lights Up Olyv's Latest OOH Campaign

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 13: Olyv, one of India's leading digital lending platforms, has announced the launch of its latest Out-of-Home (OOH) media campaign. Commencing on 1st July 2026, the marketing initiative prominently features long-standing brand ambassador and legendary former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly. His celebrated legacy of resilience, leadership, and determination directly mirrors the platform's vision of delivering reliable credit options to India's hard-working, emerging consumer segments.

The launch was strategically timed to align with Sourav Ganguly's upcoming birthday on 8th July, indicating the great bond Olyv and Dada share. Backed by a recent Series B funding round, Olyv is positioning large-format billboard activations across high-footfall hubs spanning multiple strategic geographies, towards its long-term 360-degree marketing plan.

"This campaign highlights Olyv's commitment towards democratising credit access, serving as a reassuring reminder that simple financial support should be for everyone and is always accessible, which I believe Olyv is doing brilliantly." said Sourav Ganguly, Brand ambassador of Olyv.

This strategic push perfectly complements an app-driven approach that has already earned a 4.7 rating on the Play Store and over 4 Crore downloads. By establishing a physical presence in the daily environments of its users, Olyv reinforces its commitment to the people of Bharat, where the demand for transparent, accessible financial tools continues to grow exponentially among aspiring consumers.

Rohit Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Olyv, said, "Our partnership with Dada remains a strong pillar of Olyv's journey. As we enter our next phase of growth, this campaign marks another step towards expanding our reach, fostering deeper customer relationships, and empowering more people to build healthier financial future."

Olyv stays committed to implementing its mission of creating a holistic ecosystem to achieve financial wellness for the aspirational Emerging India.

About Olyv:

Founded in 2016, Olyv (formerly SmartCoin) started as an app-based digital lending platform, tied up with RBI-registered lenders to provide quick personal loans to the underbanked self-employed and salaried individuals of India. The ISO-certified app has over 5 Crore app downloads, having served 19,000+ pin codes across India. With an adept team comprising 500+ professionals, Olyv is on a mission to cater to a wide spectrum of 'Emerging India'. Olyv's impact mission to ensure tech-driven financial inclusion and wellness for India was recognized at eminent platforms like Google's Launchpad Accelerator(2019), World Economic Forum(2022), and Forbes DGEMS S200 (2025). Olyv has also received accolades and recognitions for its efforts, such as ET's Fintech Startup of the Year (2025), BW's Lending Platform of the Year (2025), Fintech Startup of the Year - Personal Finance (2024), and Perfios' Fintech & Digital Excellence Award (2024). Olyv is also an active member of DLAI and FACE, working to make the fintech landscape better for both the customers and the fintech players.

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