VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 21: In urban India, retail destinations have begun to evolve beyond shopping as consumers increasingly look for spaces that pack several utilities and experiences under one roof. As quick commerce reshapes everyday purchasing habits, physical retail destination are placing greater emphasis on experiences that extend beyond transactions and give consumers more reasons to visit, engage, and spend time. Emerging as New Gurugram's up-and-coming retail and lifestyle destination, Felix Plaza is reflecting this shift.

The increasing demand for multi-purpose destination has changed how families plan their leisure. Instead of arranging separate trips for shopping, dining, and entertainment, consumers increasingly prefer destinations where they can do all three in a single visit. Spanning approximately 8 lakh sq. ft. and offering access to over 100+ Indian and international brands across 20+ categories, Felix Plaza brings together a diverse mix of offerings, allowing visitors to make the most of a single visit.

Furthermore, the recent addition of a four-screen, 900+ seat Cinepolis cinema has allowed Felix Plaza to strengthen its proposition as a destination, as experience-led retail and entertainment within the retail mix continues to gain importance. Its 600+ seat food court, family entertainment centre and a two-acre outdoor event space add to its offering, creating room for shopping, recreation, and community engagement alike. This allows visitors across different generations more reasons to visit and spend time together.

As New Gurugram's residential catchments continue to develop, destinations that bring everyday retail needs and leisure experiences closer to communities are likely to play an increasingly relevant role in the area's urban landscape. Felix Plaza's evolving mix reflects this shift, with an approach that recognises the growing value of physical spaces not only as places to shop, but also as places to connect, explore and spend time.

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