From Silence to a Standing Ovation: India's Only Public Speaking Championship Ends Season One in Tears, Triumph, and a New Voice for Leaders

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: Fifteen years ago, a young leader was cut off mid-sentence in a meeting room -- not because what she had to say was wrong, but because she hadn't yet earned the title that, back then, came with permission to speak. That single silence has now grown into a roomful of applause. SBY Academy, a leading corporate training and coaching platform for top executives, on Sunday, August 9, brought the curtain down on the inaugural PowerSpeak Championship -- India's first public speaking competition platform built exclusively for corporate leaders and business owners -- with an emotionally charged Grand Finale in Mumbai.

For Yukti Kapoor Mehandiratta, Founder and CEO of SBY Academy, the finale was the closing of a wound she had carried for a decade and a half. "It made me realise something I couldn't unlearn," she said, her voice catching as she recalled the moment. "Having a meaningful insight isn't enough. Somewhere along the way, we decided that voice needs a title to earn the right to be heard. That single moment of being silenced is what seeded the idea for a platform where no leader needs anyone's permission to speak -- where leaders can go beyond titles and be free to share their voice with the world. I can hardly believe that dream has become a reality with the PowerSpeak Championship."

What followed was nothing short of a movement. When auditions opened nationwide, corporate leaders and business owners from across India poured in with video entries bearing their stories, their scars and their ambitions. The submissions went through a gruelling selection process before ten finalists were chosen to walk onto the Mumbai stage -- each one carrying not just a speech, but a piece of themselves.

The evening drew a house packed with international professional speakers, industrialists, corporate leaders, business owners and working professionals, all witnessing something India had never quite seen before. Adding rare global weight to the jury panel were professional speakers from the Netherlands, Sweden and the UAE, who evaluated the semi-finals online, shortlisting the top 10 on the basis of a structured 15-point assessment -- a quiet but powerful validation of the credibility SBY Academy has built into this platform from day one.

Inside the hall, something rarer than competition took hold. As each finalist stepped into the light, the loudest cheers often came from the very people they were competing against. "Our contestants set the stage on fire, exhibiting the power of vulnerability, while our jury sat on the other side genuinely struggling to find the best among the best," Coach Yukti said. "That's exactly the kind of challenge we hoped to create." It was rivalry softened by respect -- a living demonstration of SBY Academy's core values of service and respect, organisers said.

Adding to the evening's emotional pitch was a keynote address by actor Vijay Vikram Singh, whose presence lent the finale both star power and sincerity. For Coach Yukti, his participation carried a deeper meaning than the glamour it brought. "That's not just the power of networking," she said. "It's the power of humanity that binds us together, and the power of dreaming -- the kind that somehow aligns the universe to help you in ways you couldn't have imagined."

Industry watchers say the timing of PowerSpeak Championship could not be more significant. As Indian boardrooms increasingly treat communication as core leadership currency rather than a soft skill, the platform arrives as one of the first in the country to turn public speaking into a competitive art form -- worthy of a stage, a jury and a trophy, rather than a training-room checkbox.

Organisers say the jury's anguish over choosing a winner was, in many ways, the entire point. PowerSpeak was never designed to reward polish alone -- it was built to reward truth. Finalists were judged not just on what they had achieved, but on what had broken them open along the way, giving the evening an emotional charge rarely seen on a corporate stage.

Looking ahead, PowerSpeak Championship will now run as an annual property, with auditions for the next season set to open soon to corporate leaders and business owners across the country. "Our vision for PowerSpeak Championship is to create a safe space for leaders to go beyond titles," Coach Yukti said. "A space where they don't just share their victories, but also their vulnerabilities with the world -- the emotions that make us human, and that hold an integral part in our growth, both as leaders and as individuals."

SBY Academy has confirmed ambitious plans to scale the Championship into a global stage in the coming seasons, widening both its applicant base and its international jury bench, while holding firmly to the founding ethos that carried it through season one: camaraderie before competition. "It's time these voices go beyond the four walls of the boardroom," Coach Yukti said, "and become the voice of power."

About SBY Academy

SBY Academy is one of India's leading corporate training and executive coaching platforms, founded by Yukti Kapoor Mehandiratta -- an ICF-accredited Erickson Certified Coach who spent a decade in leadership roles at global majors including Citi and Barclays before turning her own experience of being silenced into a mission to help others find their voice. Over the years, SBY Academy has served 150+ organisations and trained more than 100,000 individuals through signature programmes spanning Public Speaking, Coaching Skills for Leaders, Building High-Performance Teams and Spiritual Leadership. Yukti's work has been honoured with the Rashtriya Abhiman Puraskar, the Mumbai Woman Leadership Award, and a place among Zee Media, The Economic Times, Forbes India, Fortune India, India Today, and Business Standard's Top 10 Most Dynamic Entrepreneurs. Through platforms including the PowerSpeak Championship, SBY Academy remains committed to helping leaders build self-awareness, self-mastery, and authentic communication -- with a mission to help leaders lead beyond titles, in the boardroom and in life.

PowerSpeak Championship -- Leaders Beyond Titles.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities or details on upcoming PowerSpeak Championship auditions, contact:

[Media Contact Name - Deepashri ] | [Email - team@sbyacademy.com] | [70906 03690] | www.sbyacademy.com

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