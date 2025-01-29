From Struggle to Success: Farmers Gather at Kisan Samruddhi Mahotsav 3.0 to Celebrate Transformation

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 29: In a powerful display of gratitude for Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's commitment to their well-being, over 1,000 farmer-beneficiaries from across Maharashtra, including drought-prone areas like Jalna, Wardha, Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Beed, and Latur, have gathered at The Art of Living International Center to participate in the third edition of the Kisan Samruddhi Mahotsav 3.0.

Among them, 300 farmers from Maharashtra's most drought-stricken regions, once grappling with water scarcity, soil infertility, and financial hardship, have self-funded their flights to attend the event. Here, they will share inspiring stories of transformed lives and flourishing livelihoods, all made possible through Gurudev's visionary leadership and The Art of Living Social Projects' farmer-focused initiatives.

A Celebration of Change and Gratitude

The Mahotsav will be graced by the global humanitarian and driving force behind The Art of Living Social Projects' river rejuvenation and water conservation efforts, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, along with Shri Sanjay Rathore, Minister of Soil and Water Conservation, Government of Maharashtra and Hon. Members of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

In addition to the celebration, the Mahotsav will feature immersive sessions and workshops on natural farming techniques, water conservation practices, and agricultural innovations to boost productivity and farm income.

A Holistic Approach to Farmer Well-being

The Art of Living Social Projects not only focuses on enhancing water availability for farming but also addresses farmers' mental well-being through practices like meditation, yoga, and Sudarshan Kriya (a powerful breathing technique that alleviates stress and fosters inner peace).

"The team that Gurudev has built within The Art of Living Social Projects is highly dedicated and enthusiastic, working selflessly," said Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Hon. Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Spotlighting the Success of Jalyukt Shivar 2.0

Launched on 26th November 2023, Jalyukt Shivar 2.0 (JYS 2.0) promised to resolve Maharashtra's water crises through a collaboration between the Government of Maharashtra and The Art of Living Social Projects. Spanning 86 tehsils in 24 districts, the project implemented ground-breaking practices like stream deepening, dam construction, and farm pond creation, with the goal of making Maharashtra drought-free.

The Kisan Samruddhi Mahotsav will spotlight the remarkable achievements of JYS 2.0 which has already benefited over 2 lakh people across 10 districts in Maharashtra. Shri Devendra Fadnavis praised The Art of Living Social Projects' pivotal role, noting that the success of the Jalyukt Shivar Yojana owes much to their efforts in desilting, deepening, and straightening streams and rivers.

Restoring Water Flow, Reviving Agriculture

In just 4 to 5 months, 50 nalas (streams) spanning 150 kilometres were scientifically de-silted, deepened, and widened, helping store 2.58 billion litres of water. This massive effort has revived water flow to regions that had suffered neglect for decades, with some streams having been dry for over 70 years.

"The transformation in the lives of farmers through JYS 2.0 is deeply inspiring," says Prasana Prabhu, Chairman of The Art of Living Social Projects. "Our approach is holistic, empowering local communities to work toward a greater vision, not just through water body rejuvenation but by fostering a sense of ownership and collective growth."

A New Dawn for Farming Communities

"Earlier, we had to stay awake at night to fill water, but now that is no longer necessary," shares Nilesh, a beneficiary farmer from Amravati. With a sense of relief, he adds, "I can assure you that there will be no more disputes in the village over water."

Sunny Arane, another farmer, recounts the profound impact of the initiative: "Before the Jalyukt Shivar work, young people viewed farming differently. During the crop season, rainwater would accumulate in the fields, making cultivation impossible."

With the restored water supply, farmers now have the opportunity to grow a second crop, significantly boosting their income and improving water management in Marathwada, Vidarbha, Khandesh, and Western Maharashtra.

"While deepening the river, we used the de-silted yellow soil for building roads and spread the black, top fertile soil in the fields," Nilesh shares. "This increased our yield." Some villages have even seen roads built after 70 years, thanks to these efforts.

Looking Ahead: Expanding the Reach of JYS 2.0

Looking ahead, the next phase of JYS 2.0 aims to expand its reach fivefold, targeting 750 kilometres and bringing sustainable water solutions to even more regions.

"Since the construction of the nalas, water no longer accumulates in the fields. Young people are now returning to farming," concludes Sunny Arane.

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar says, "When people's support, the government's intent, and divine grace come together, success is inevitable. By advancing Jalyukt Shivar and natural farming together, we will witness a golden era once more."

The success of Jalyukt Shivar reflects the profound impact of collaboration, vision, and resilience. As these efforts continue, they are reshaping the landscape for farmers, ensuring that water scarcity is no longer a barrier to prosperity.

About The Art of Living Social Projects

The Art of Living, a non-profit, educational, and humanitarian organisation founded in 1981 by the world-renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader - Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, through its River Rejuvenation Project, aims at making a positive impact on India's water needs and fight head-on with water scarcity that has gripped the country.

Follow: https://www.instagram.com/artofliving.sp/

Like: https://www.facebook.com/artoflivingsocialprojects

Post: https://x.com/artofliving_sp

Message: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/artofliving-sp

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2608544/A_river_brought_back_to_life.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1979631/AOLSP_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)