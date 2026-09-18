From Tokyo to Sydney: Join a Global Journey Into the Future of Cities

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18: India is about to undertake one of the largest city-building exercises in human history. By 2036, India's towns and cities are expected to be home to 600 million people. Cities already generate around 63% of India's GDP, a figure projected to reach 75% by 2036. The World Bank estimates that India will need to invest approximately US$840 billion in urban infrastructure over 15 years to meet the demands of this transformation. Meanwhile, India's real estate industry itself is projected to grow from approximately US$290 billion in 2025 to US$970 billion by 2030.

But perhaps the most important question is not how much India will build.

It is what kind of cities all that investment will create.

For decades, urban development has been measured in square feet constructed, kilometres of metro completed, homes delivered and capital invested.

The next competition between cities may be about something much harder to quantify: experience.

Can you walk comfortably? Can you reach work without losing hours in traffic? Is there a park, waterfront or great public space close to home? Does the street invite you to stay? Does the city remain safe, interesting and economically active after dark?

These aren't merely lifestyle questions. Increasingly, they influence where talent chooses to live, where businesses locate and where investment creates long-term value.

"The next chapter of India's urbanisation has to move beyond counting kilometres of metro, square feet of development and investment committed," says Prathima Manohar, Founder of The Urban Vision.

"Those are important inputs. The real outcome is quality of life. The cities that win the next generation of talent and investment will be places where people genuinely want to live, work, walk, meet and stay."

Sydney as an Urban Classroom

It is against this backdrop that The Urban Vision is convening the Urban Leaders Retreat - Sydney 2026, from 26-29 October.

Following its previous Urban Leaders Retreat in Tokyo, The Urban Vision is bringing a curated delegation of around 20 senior Indian developers, architects, infrastructure professionals, planners and city leaders to Sydney for four days of immersive learning.

Sydney offers an interesting laboratory.

Barangaroo demonstrates the transformation of former port land into a major mixed-use waterfront district. Green Square offers lessons in large-scale urban renewal and transit-oriented growth. Parramatta reflects the development of a polycentric metropolis.

Perhaps most visibly, George Street illustrates a fundamental rethink of what valuable urban space means. More than 9,000 square metres of additional space has already been created for walking and dining through its transformation from a traffic-dominated corridor into a pedestrian and light-rail boulevard.

The programme will also explore Darling Harbour, Sydney Fish Market and Sydney's 24-hour economy, alongside conversations on regeneration, placemaking, mobility, sustainability, governance and public space.

Rather than holding another conference about cities, the idea is simple:

Use the city itself as the classroom.

From Tokyo to Sydney

The Sydney programme builds on The Urban Vision's previous learning journey through Tokyo, where participants examined rail-led development, mixed-use urban districts, public realm, regeneration and the extraordinary relationship between transit and real estate that has shaped the Japanese capital.

Sydney is the next chapter.

And the lessons are not intended to be copied.

They are intended to provoke better questions about India.

For India's architects, developers and city leaders, the challenge is no longer simply how much we can build, but what kind of life our buildings, streets and neighbourhoods make possible.

Because ultimately, a great city is not measured only by the height of its skyline or the scale of its infrastructure.

It is measured by the quality of everyday life.

Join the Urban Leaders Retreat - Sydney 2026

26-29 October 2026 | Sydney, Australia

Explore the Programme:

https://bit.ly/urbanleaderssydney26

Register to Join the Delegation:

https://bit.ly/applysydney2026

Explore the Previous Urban Leaders Retreat - Tokyo:

https://www.slideshare.net/slideshow/the-urban-vision-tokyo-s-innovative-approach-to-future-ready-cities/288356592

For participation and enquiries:

info@theurbanvision.com

Call / WhatsApp: +91 90084 44892

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