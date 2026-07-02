From Traditional Steel Manufacturing to Strategic Nation Building: MPK Steels Expands into Defence & Infrastructure

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 1: As countries across the world continue to focus on sustainability and self-reliant industrial growth, companies are also stepping forward to contribute towards a greener and stronger future. Among them is Jaipur-based MPK Steels, a company with a long-standing presence in the steel manufacturing industry, which is now taking significant steps towards sustainable and future-ready manufacturing.

Moving beyond traditional steel production, the company is steadily evolving into a modern engineering-driven enterprise powered by automation, sustainability, and infrastructure-focused innovation.

As part of this transformation, MPK Steels has successfully completed the automation of its Plant A -- a major milestone in its modernization journey. The automation of plant processes has significantly enhanced production accuracy, operational efficiency, and reliability, enabling the company to deliver large-scale and high-quality engineering solutions more efficiently.

Further strengthening its commitment towards sustainable manufacturing, the company has also commissioned a 2 MW captive solar power plant in Bikaner, Bajju. The plant is currently awaiting government approval and is expected to generate nearly 8,000-9,000 units of electricity daily once operational. This initiative is aimed at reducing dependency on conventional power sources, lowering energy costs, and supporting environmentally responsible manufacturing practices.

While sustainability remains a key focus area, MPK Steels is alsoexpanding its role indefence & manufacturing unequal angles -- L-shaped structural steel products developed as per IS 2062 standards. These products are designed for high-strength structural applications requiring durability and engineering precision, with uses across defence structures, military equipment support systems, shipbuilding, and industrial infrastructure.

In addition, the company is strengthening its presence in the energy and railway sectors through HT line products developed for power distribution and electrification projects. These solutions support critical infrastructure projects, metro networks, defence installations, and electrification initiatives in remote regions.

Speaking about the company's future vision, Mr. Manoj Upadhyay, MD of the company, stated, "We aim to establish MPK Steels as a future-ready engineering company driven by automation, sustainability, and innovation. Our strategy focuses on developing expertise in sectors that not only contribute to India's infrastructure growth but also enhance our global competitiveness."

With continued investments in automation, renewable energy, and specialized engineering solutions, MPK Steels is steadily positioning itself as a forward-looking industrial enterprise aligned with India's evolving infrastructure, manufacturing, and defence ambitions.

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