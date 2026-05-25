Full-Year Results Confirm Operational Inflection; Board Strengthens Governance Ahead of Next Growth Phase

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 25: HOMRE Limited (formerly Triton Corp Limited) announced audited standalone results for FY2025-26, reporting a net profit of ₹118.69 lakhs on total income of ₹1,577.09 lakhs -- marking a meaningful profitability milestone built on disciplined operational restructuring rather than opportunistic growth.

The company's two core verticals -- Biomass Energy and Metal Recycling -- are directly aligned with India's accelerating industrial and environmental priorities. Biomass Energy addresses the growing, policy-backed demand for fossil fuel substitutes across manufacturing and power generation. Metal Recycling adds revenue resilience and positions HOMRE at the centre of India's expanding circular economy. Together, they form a commercial architecture that is neither speculative nor dependent on a single macro-outcome.

The Board has appointed Ms. Pratibha Sharma as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, effective 20 May 2026. Building a dedicated compliance function proactively -- ahead of scale, not in response to pressure -- reflects the seriousness with which HOMRE's leadership regards its obligations to every shareholder. It is an unshowy but meaningful signal.

The profitability inflection is real. The sector tailwinds are structural. The governance infrastructure is being assembled with care. For investors -- retail and institutional alike -- seeking exposure to India's green economy transition through a grounded, listed vehicle, HOMRE presents a proposition worth serious attention.

"We are building a business aligned with India's future -- environmentally responsible, operationally resilient, and governed with integrity. We are proud of FY2025-26 and energised by what lies ahead." -- Board of Directors, HOMRE Limited

About HOMRE Limited HOMRE Limited (formerly Triton Corp Limited) is a New Delhi-based listed company operating in Biomass Energy and Metal Recycling -- two sectors at the intersection of India's industrial growth and sustainability transition.

All figures are standalone, in Indian Rupees (lakhs), for the financial year ended 31 March 2026. For investor and media enquiries: Contact Details

welcome@homreltd.com

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