Fully Promoted Extends Presence in India with Franchise Store Launch in Chennai's OMR Corridor

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 10: Fully Promoted, a global leader in branded apparel and promotional merchandise, continues to strengthen its presence in India with the launch of a new franchise store in Sholinganallur, Chennai.

Strategically located within Tecci Park on OMR, one of the city's most vibrant business corridors, the new store reflects the brand's focused approach to entering high-growth markets. Designed to cater to startups, SMEs, and large enterprises, the Sholinganallur outlet brings Fully Promoted's globally established standards in customised branding closer to Chennai's evolving corporate ecosystem.

The franchise is led by Sandeep and Nagadeepa, who will drive local operations while delivering the brand's commitment to quality, consistency, and service excellence.

The launch will be inaugurated by Michael O'Connor, Senior Operations Advisor at United Franchise Group, along with India's Master Franchise Partners Suresh Raghuraj and Deepika Loganathan, reinforcing the brand's strong foundation in global expertise and operational excellence.

A Franchise Model Built for Scalable Growth

Fully Promoted's expansion in India is built on a franchise model that combines global experience with local entrepreneurial drive. With a presence in 11+ countries and over 300 stores worldwide, the brand offers partners a well-structured, proven business framework designed for long-term growth.

Franchise partners benefit from:

- End-to-end support, from setup to day-to-day operations

- Access to a reliable global sourcing and supply network

- A diverse portfolio including branded apparel, corporate gifting, promotional merchandise, workwear, and safety gear

- Structured systems that ensure consistency, quality, and operational efficiency

A key differentiator in the Indian market is the integration of AI-led operational support through the HaiVE platform. This enables franchise partners to work with smarter tools, streamlined workflows, and real-time insights - bringing a level of operational efficiency that is still evolving within India's franchise ecosystem.

Expanding into Growth Corridors & Building a Future-Ready Network

The choice of Sholinganallur reflects Fully Promoted's strategy of establishing a presence in high-growth business corridors where infrastructure and enterprise activity converge. As OMR continues to evolve as a hub for technology companies and corporate offices, the demand for professional branding and merchandising solutions is expected to rise significantly.

Fully Promoted aims to become a trusted partner for businesses in the region, helping them enhance brand presence through customised, high-quality solutions.

This expansion also aligns with the brand's larger vision of building a strong and scalable franchise network across India. With further growth planned across key cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, Fully Promoted is actively inviting entrepreneurs to be part of a globally established brand that combines market relevance, operational strength, and forward-looking technology.

About Fully Promoted

Fully Promoted is a one-stop B2B branding partner specialising in end-to-end sourcing of corporate gifts and branded merchandise. Its offerings include uniforms, custom apparel, workwear, safety gear, and a wide range of promotional products.

With a strong global presence across 11+ countries and 300+ stores worldwide, Fully Promoted combines creative expertise with operational excellence to deliver high-quality, customised solutions that help businesses strengthen their brand identity and visibility.

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