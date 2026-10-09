FundsIndia Private Wealth triumphs at the 36th Annual Private Banker International Global Wealth Awards 2026

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 8: FundsIndia Private Wealth has been recognised at the 36th Annual Private Banker International (PBI) Global Wealth Awards, hosted by MEED & GlobalData. The awards honour private banks and wealth management firms worldwide.

At this year's ceremony, FundsIndia Private Wealth was named Winner for Outstanding Wealth Management Firm-Growth Strategy, reflecting a forward-thinking strategy, innovative solutions and a firm commitment to client excellence.

The awards are evaluated through an independent jury of industry experts, with entries assessed on a combination of qualitative and quantitative parameters. The judging considers the strength and effectiveness of an institution's strategy, business growth, innovation, client proposition, execution and measurable outcomes. This rigorous approach recognises wealth management firms that demonstrate not just growth, but the strength and sustainability of the strategy underpinning that growth.

Established in November 2024, FundsIndia Private Wealth was created with a clear purpose to manage wealth with simplicity, discipline and clarity and help affluent and high-net-worth families create, preserve and pass on wealth across generations. In just 18 months, the firm has built significant momentum, growing its Institutional Assets Under Management (AUM) to over ₹30,000 crore, while Private Wealth leads this with over 12,000 cr AUM, expanding its presence to 25+ cities and building a rapidly growing base of clients across India.

The firm's growth has been driven by a combination of its relationship-led approach, deep investment expertise, a product-neutral philosophy and access to differentiated investment opportunities across public and private markets. Its proposition brings together private banking-style relationship management with the depth of FundsIndia's investment ecosystem and the institutional strength of its promoter, WestBridge Capital.

Srinivas Mendu, CEO, FundsIndia Private Wealth, commented on the recognition, "We are thrilled to receive this global award from a prestigious institution such as Private Banker International, for Outstanding Wealth Management Firm-Growth Strategy. For us, this recognition is particularly meaningful because it reflects not just the growth we have achieved, but the strength of the strategy and the brand we are building. In a relatively short period, we have created a strong private wealth platform, expanded our presence across India and earned the trust of a growing community of clients.

"This journey has been made possible by the strength and commitment of our Relationship Managers and teams, the confidence our clients have placed in us, and the continued support of our promoters, WestBridge Capital. We see this award as an encouragement to keep raising the bar in how we serve families and help them create, preserve and pass on their wealth."

Sarah Rizvi, editorial and programme director for Banking & Finance at Private Banker International, said, "Winners were selected through an independent judging process that assessed each proposition for its strength, differentiation and evidence of client and business impact. FundsIndia Private Wealth has demonstrated a compelling growth strategy, combining strong expansion with a clear focus on client relationships and long-term wealth creation. The firm's ability to translate its strategy into tangible growth and client trust made it a trailblazer in this category."

About FundsIndia Private Wealth

FundsIndia Private Wealth was established in 2024 to address the evolving wealth management needs of affluent and high-net-worth individuals and families in India. Backed by the institutional expertise and guidance of WestBridge Capital, the firm offers a comprehensive suite of services spanning Financial & Legacy Planning, Estate Planning, Offshore Solutions, Real Estate Advisory, Family Office Services, and Private Placements. With a nationwide presence, over 500 relationship managers, and over ₹30,000+ crore in group AUM, FundsIndia serves clients across India and global markets with a focus on long-term wealth creation, preservation, and intergenerational transfer.

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