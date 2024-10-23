FundVice and ISB Hyderabad Announces Keshav Mahavidyalaya, University of Delhi, Delhi as the Winner of E-Guerra Case Competition at Advaita 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 23: FundVice, a leading global consulting firm, proudly served as the title sponsor and final-round judge at ISB Hyderabad's prestigious Advaita 2024 management fest, where it also played a vital role in the 'E-Guerra' retail and e-commerce case competition. The competition concluded with Varun Kukreja & Vedant Unde from Keshav Mahavidyalaya, DU emerging as National Winners of the E-Guerra Retail & E-Commerce National Case Competition at Indian School of Business Hyderabad and competing against over 800+ teams and making it to the Top 7, where they went head-to-head with participants from esteemed institutions like Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, Indian Institute of Management, Ranchi, Indian Institute of Management Nagpur and more.

FundVice's involvement in the event underscores its commitment to shaping future business leaders by providing invaluable guidance, mentorship, and industry insights. Heena Arora Agarwal, Founding Managing Partner, FundVice, was an esteemed judge at the final round and Ritin Agarwal, Managing Partner of FundVice, delivered a one-hour speaker session on 'Developing Essential Consulting Skills: From Problem-Solving to Storytelling,' further enriching the experience & confidence of the students of ISB.

Heena Arora Agarwal, Founding Managing Partner, FundVice said, "Being a part of the judging panel at ISB Hyderabad's Advaita 2024 was an inspiring experience. The dedication, creativity, and strategic thinking displayed by all the participants made this journey truly memorable. Announcing the winners today was a proud moment, as it reflects the immense potential and leadership these young minds bring to the table. Congratulations to the winners and all the participants for raising the bar so high!"

Ritin Agarwal, Managing Partner of FundVice, shared his thoughts on the event: "We were thrilled to partner with ISB for the E-Guerra competition, which exemplifies the kind of innovative thinking that will drive the future of retail and e-commerce in India. At FundVice, we believe in nurturing young talent and offering them the platform to grow, and this event perfectly aligns with our vision to foster the next generation of business leaders."

The E-Guerra competition provided a platform for emerging business talent to tackle complex challenges while gaining exposure to industry trends and best practices. FundVice's active participation, from judging to mentoring, highlighted its expertise in retail and e-commerce and reinforced its position as a thought leader in the industry.

Varun Kukreja & Vedant Unde, from Keshav Mahavidyalaya expressed their excitement: "Participating in E-Guerra was an incredible opportunity for us to challenge ourselves and gain insights from industry experts. We are grateful to FundVice for their mentorship and the chance to apply our ideas to real-world problems. This experience has been both rewarding and inspiring."

Shashank Mital, Advisor FundVice, EX Head of Marketing - Al Tayer Group expressed his enthusiasm on judging the event and said "These young ones were just spectacular! Could you have imagined a teenager or twenty-something presenting a strategy for astronomical growth?! I witnessed this at ISB Advaita.

So proud to be a part of it as a judge. Tough situation to come up with 3 winners, but we finally succeeded. Hope to see more student-led events in the future."

Nitin Bhatia, Founder - Executive cricket club, Ex- Oracle, Ex- Meltwater, commented "My association with FundVice has been a truly special one over the years. They are a dynamic and high-energy team of consultants, known for crafting and executing high-impact strategies for numerous organizations. Their collaboration with the prestigious ISB is a testament to their commitment to nurturing young talent, a key source of their consultative excellence. I was thoroughly impressed by Team Advaita's exceptional efforts in organizing a pan-India business case study challenge in such a spectacular fashion. Some of the student pitches were so well-conceived that their strategies could be immediately applied to real-world business"

Way Forward

Looking ahead, FundVice remains committed to future collaborations with educational institutions like ISB to nurture business acumen and foster a culture of innovation in India's evolving business landscape.

