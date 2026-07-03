Furniselan Wins H-Circle Award 2026 for Best Product Design Innovation - Furniture Category at HGH INDIA India 2026

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3: Furniselan, one of India's emerging premium solid wood furniture brands, has been honoured with the prestigious H-Circle Award 2026 in the Best Product Design Innovation - Furniture Category at HGH INDIA India 2026, India's leading trade exhibition for home products, furniture, decor, houseware, gifts, and interior solutions. The recognition marks a significant milestone for the company and reinforces its commitment to creating innovative, design-led furniture that combines aesthetics, functionality, and lasting quality.

The award was presented for Furniselan's flagship product, the Greece Premium Look Wooden Sideboard Cabinet - 3 Doors, a contemporary storage solution that impressed the jury with its refined design, intelligent functionality, premium craftsmanship, superior finish, and strong market appeal.

The H-Circle Awards, presented during HGH INDIA India, recognise excellence in product innovation, design originality, craftsmanship, manufacturing quality, functionality, sustainability, customer value, and commercial relevance. Winning the award places Furniselan among India's leading design-driven furniture brands and highlights its growing contribution to the premium furniture industry.

Commenting on the achievement, a spokesperson for Furniselan said:

"Receiving the H-Circle Award 2026 is a proud moment for our entire team. This recognition reflects our commitment to thoughtful design, superior craftsmanship, and continuous innovation. Every Furniselan product is created with the objective of delivering lasting value through quality materials, functional design, and contemporary aesthetics. This achievement inspires us to continue designing furniture that enhances modern living while proudly showcasing Indian manufacturing excellence."

Over the years, Furniselan has established itself as a brand focused on premium furniture solutions by combining advanced manufacturing technology with the expertise of skilled Indian artisans. By integrating traditional woodworking craftsmanship with modern production techniques, the company has built a portfolio of furniture designed to meet the expectations of today's design-conscious consumers.

Furniselan offers an extensive range of solid wood furniture across living room, dining room, bedroom, storage, office, and home decor categories. The brand is recognised for its premium finishes, factory-direct pricing, customization capabilities, and customer-centric approach. Its focus on quality and reliable after-sales support has enabled it to build long-term relationships with homeowners, architects, interior designers, developers, hospitality brands, retailers, and institutional buyers across India.

The H-Circle Award also reflects the increasing global competitiveness of Indian furniture manufacturers that successfully combine innovation, craftsmanship, and scalable production. As demand continues to grow for premium, design-oriented furniture, Furniselan remains committed to developing products that meet international quality expectations while preserving the heritage of Indian woodworking and craftsmanship.

The award entries were evaluated by an eminent jury comprising Ms. Rakhi Makwana, Founder and Principal Designer of Casa Exotique; Mr. Govind Shrikandhe, former Managing Director of Shoppers Stop and a distinguished retail industry leader; Ms. Avril Dsouza, design and retail strategy expert; Mr. Anchal Jain, Founder and CEO of Specta Quartz Surfaces; and Dr. Kundlata Mishra, design academic and interior design expert. The jury assessed submissions based on innovation, design excellence, originality, functionality, craftsmanship, quality, customer value, and commercial viability, recognising products that demonstrate meaningful advancement in the home and furniture industry.

The prestigious H-Circle Award 2026 was received on behalf of Furniselan by Mr. Gopalaram Suthar and Mr. Dhannaram Suthar, Directors of Furniselan, along with Mr. Harikishan Suthar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Mr. Om Suthar, Marketing Head. Representing the company's leadership team, they accepted the honour in recognition of Furniselan's commitment to product innovation, design excellence, premium craftsmanship, and customer-focused manufacturing. The achievement reflects the collective efforts of the company's leadership, design, production, and artisan teams in creating furniture that meets the highest standards of quality and contemporary design.

The H-Circle Awards ceremony and HGH INDIA was hosted by Arun Roongta and Mukesh Agarwal, bringing together leading brands, manufacturers, designers, retailers, and professionals from across India's home and furniture sector to celebrate excellence in innovation and design.

Looking ahead, Furniselan plans to accelerate its growth by introducing new furniture collections, strengthening its manufacturing infrastructure, expanding its experience centres and retail network, and deepening collaborations with architects, interior designers, developers, hospitality brands, retailers, and institutional buyers.

About Furniselan

Furniselan is an Indian premium furniture brand specialising in thoughtfully designed solid wood furniture for contemporary homes and commercial interiors The brand offers an extensive portfolio of living room, dining room, bedroom, storage, office, and home decor furniture, supported by free PAN India delivery, professional installation services, customization options, comprehensive after-sales support, and factory-direct pricing. With strategically located warehouses in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi NCR, Furniselan ensures faster deliveries and efficient nationwide fulfilment. The company has also established its flagship Furniselan Experience Store in JP Nagar, Bengaluru, where customers, architects, interior designers, and project buyers can explore its premium furniture collections, experience product quality firsthand, and receive personalised design consultation. This omnichannel approach enables Furniselan to deliver a seamless and customer-centric furniture buying experience across India.

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