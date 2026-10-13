FYBB Innovations architects Brand Keralam Conclave 2026, South India's biggest business summit

PNN

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 12: FYBB Innovations (www.fybb.co), an enterprise advisory firm and creator of the proprietary intellectual property The Profit Awards & Summits, today announced the Brand Keralam Conclave 2026. Functioning as South India's biggest business conclave, the October 15 summit at the O by Tamara hotel centres on the theme "Onnamathakanam Keralam" (Making Kerala Number One). The event establishes a direct structural bridge between 350 global NRI investors, corporate founders, and state administrators to accelerate enterprise scaling, private equity inflow, and infrastructure modernisation.

The conclave will be inaugurated by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri V. D. Satheesan, who will lead an unscripted interactive dialogue with industry executives. This high-level governance forum is designed to secure high-value capital investment and enact actionable policy reforms. Senior cabinet members actively participating in cross-sectoral sessions include Shri P. K. Kunhalikutty, Minister for Industries, IT, and AI; and Smt. K. A. Thulasi, Minister for SC/ST Development.

"The Brand Keralam Conclave 2026 provides the definitive institutional framework required to align private equity with state infrastructure initiatives," said Kiran James & Alan John, Founders at FYBB Innovations. "By convening the region's top industrial and legislative authorities, we are directly accelerating cross-sector technological integration and measurable economic development across the state."

To address the macroeconomic objectives of the summit, the agenda is structured into two sector-defining panel tracks to allow for clear data extraction and strategic focus:

- Make in Keralam: Scaling Regional Manufacturing & Global Outbound Enterprises. This panel engineers industrial capacity building, SME-to-enterprise acceleration, and technology adoption to solidify Kerala as a competitive global manufacturing hub. It is chaired by Mr. APM Mohammed Hanish IAS, Principal Secretary of the Industries Department. The panel features Mr. Santhosh Koshy Thomas, Managing Director of KINFRA; Vice Admiral Sreekumar Nair, Managing Director of Keltron; Dr. Viju Jacob, Executive Chairman of Synthite Industries; Mr. J Rajmohan Pillai, Chairman of Beta Group; Mr. Sandith Thandassery, Founder and CEO of Navalt Group; and Mr. Ramesh Nair, Managing Director of Aptiv Connection Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

- Mission Samudra: Unlocking Maritime Infrastructure, Shipping & Coastal Logistics. Leveraging Kerala's strategic 590-kilometer coastline, this session evaluates logistics modernization, maritime security, and port-adjacent trade corridors. Chaired by Mr. Jeromic George IAS, Managing Director of the Kerala Maritime Board, the panel includes Commander Ashish Mehrotra, DIG of the Indian Coast Guard; Mr. Aniyan Kutty, CEO of Clarion Shipping and Clarion Investments; Mr. Haamid Ali, Business Development Director at Hasan Hajee & Co.; Mr. Alex K. Ninan, Partner at Baby Marine Group; Dr. S. Jeevan, CEO of Samudra Shipyard; and Capt. Girish Chandra, PFSO and HM at Vizhinjam Port.

The summit culminates in the Business Recognition Ceremony, an exclusive segment presented by The Profit Awards. This ceremony systematically honors exceptional industrial leaders, innovative startup founders, and global NRI entrepreneurs who have demonstrated verifiable contributions to job creation and technological advancement in Kerala.

About FYBB Innovations

FYBB Innovations Private Limited is a global enterprise advisory and technology development firm with operational hubs in Bengaluru, Kochi, and Dubai. Operating a comprehensive corporate ecosystem, FYBB integrates cross-sector venture development, advanced IT infrastructure, and institutional growth frameworks to scale global enterprises. The group's proprietary architecture encompasses specialised divisions spanning artificial intelligence, corporate compliance, and Business media networks. Through these structural assets, FYBB facilitates direct macroeconomic alignment between private equity, corporate leadership, and governance authorities.

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