PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26: Fybros, a prominent player in India's electrical products market, has launched its fan range in Jharkhand. The launch marks an important milestone in the brand's market expansion strategy and its ambition to strengthen its presence in India's fan industry.

The launch brings Fybros diverse fan portfolio to the Jharkhand market, comprising ceiling fans, table fans, pedestal fans, wall fans and portable fans. With this introduction, the brand aims to tap into the region's growing market potential while building stronger engagement with dealers, distributors and channel partners.

Having introduced its fan category in India in 2024, Fybros has been steadily building its presence in the segment. The Jharkhand launch is another strategic step towards broadening its regional reach and building a stronger connection with consumers and trade partners in the market.

Mr. Dinesh Jain, Director, Fybros, interacted with channel partners and business associates during the launch, sharing the brand's vision, growth ambitions and roadmap for the fan category. The engagement reflects Fybros focus on strengthening its distribution network, fostering long-term trade relationships and creating new business opportunities in the region.

The Fybros fan portfolio is designed for diverse residential and commercial requirements, combining contemporary design, performance, functionality and reliability. With offerings across multiple fan categories, the brand addresses varying consumer needs with products suited to different spaces and applications. For homeowners and businesses looking for the best fan for their space, Fybros offers a wide range to choose from, strengthening its positioning among the preferred fan brands in India.

As consumer expectations around design, performance and energy efficiency continue to rise, Fybros is focused on building a strong product proposition backed by its growing distribution network and commitment to quality and innovation. Through its expanding portfolio, the brand aspires to establish itself as a top fan brand in India and earn greater recognition among consumers searching for the best ceiling fan brand in India.

The Jharkhand launch underscores Fybros broader ambition of strengthening its footprint across India's electrical and fan markets. Through market-specific initiatives, continued product innovation and deeper channel engagement, the brand aims to build greater visibility, accessibility and consumer preference across emerging markets.

About Fybros

Fybros offers a comprehensive range of electrical products and solutions across categories, including wires and cables, modular switches and accessories, switchgear, LED lighting and fans. With a focus on quality, innovation, design and customer experience, the brand caters to diverse electrical requirements across residential, commercial and other applications. Through its expanding portfolio and growing market presence, Fybros continues to strengthen its engagement with dealers, distributors, channel partners and consumers across India, delivering solutions designed to combine reliability, functionality and modern living.

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