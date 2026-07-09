Fybros Strengthens Retail Presence with New Smart Galerie Launch in Indore

PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 8: Fybros has expanded its retail footprint with the launch of its newest Fybros Smart Galerie in Indore.

The new Smart Galerie is designed as an immersive space where customers, architects, electricians, contractors, and channel partners can explore Fybros' wide range of products. It showcases the brand's latest innovations, premium product designs, and advanced electrical technologies.

The Smart Galerie was inaugurated by Mr Dinesh Jain, Director of Fybros. The experience centre was launched in association with CSA Mr Rajesh Joshi and Apash Joshi, further strengthening Fybros' retail presence in the Madhya Pradesh (MP) market.

Speaking on the launch, a Fybros spokesperson said, "At Fybros, our journey has always been driven by innovation and trust. For more than five decades, we have focused on building products that power lives safely and efficiently. The launch of our Smart Galerie in Indore reflects our commitment to making premium electrical solutions more accessible while enhancing customer experience through interactive retail spaces."

The Smart Galerie reflects Fybros' continued focus on expanding access to smart, reliable electrical solutions through experience-led retail.

With over 26 Smart Galeries already operational across India, Fybros continues to strengthen its footprint in key markets while bringing its smart electrical ecosystem closer to consumers. The brand also plans to open additional experience centres.

With the launch of the Smart Galerie, Fybros remains strongly committed to its core philosophy: delivering smart electrical solutions that power modern India with safety, style, and reliability.

About Fybros

Fybros is one of India's most trusted electrical brands with a 50+ year legacy. Founded by five brothers with a shared vision, Fybros has evolved from a strong family-led business intoa nationally recognised brand, known for its focus on quality, safety, innovation, and trust. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation by delivering reliable electrical solutions for homes, commercial spaces, and industrial applications.

Fybros offers a comprehensive range of smart electrical products across multiple categories, including:

- Wires & Cables

- Switches & Accessories

- Switchgears

- LED Lighting Solutions

- Fans

As it continues to expand, Fybros remains focused on strengthening the connection between innovation and reliability across Indian homes, providing customers access to groundbreaking electrical solutions.

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