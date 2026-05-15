G Square Group officially hands over 19.43 acres of land in Coimbatore to the TTD Board for the proposed temple project

VMPL

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 15: In a significant development for devotees in Tamil Nadu, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board officials today (14th May 2026) received the land handover documents from G Square Group at G Square Seven Hills City in Kovaipudur, Coimbatore, marking a major milestone in the establishment of a proposed temple project in the region.

This follows the TTD Board's recent approval of the acquisition of 19.43 acres of land, valued at ₹388 crore, generously donated by G Square Group for the construction of the new temple in Coimbatore. The resolution was passed during a Board meeting convened at Annamayya Bhavan, Tirumala, under the chairmanship of Sri B.R. Naidu. With the land handover now completed, the property will officially become part of the Board's assets, and work related to planning and developing the temple project is expected to begin soon.

The proposed temple is expected to emerge as one of the most significant spiritual landmarks in western Tamil Nadu, strengthening Coimbatore's position as a growing spiritual and cultural destination. For lakhs of devotees across Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Nilgiris and neighbouring districts, the development is seen as a moment of immense devotional and emotional significance.

Over the years, Coimbatore has steadily evolved into a city that blends industrial growth with spirituality and wellness. Known for iconic spiritual destinations such as Isha Yoga Center, Marudamalai Murugan Temple, Perur Pateeswarar Temple and Adiyogi, the city continues to attract pilgrims, tourists, seekers and international visitors throughout the year. The addition of a proposed TTD temple is expected to further enhance the city's spiritual ecosystem and reinforce its reputation as a prominent pilgrimage hub in South India.

Industry observers believe the project could also create a strong ripple effect across tourism, hospitality, infrastructure and local commerce in the region. Large-scale temple developments often contribute to increased visitor footfall, improved connectivity, rise in small businesses, employment generation and the growth of supporting sectors such as hotels, restaurants, retail outlets and transport services.

Experts point out that spiritual tourism has become one of India's fastest-growing travel segments, with temple towns witnessing consistent growth in both domestic and international visitors. In Tamil Nadu particularly, cities with strong spiritual and cultural identities continue to attract investments, infrastructure upgrades and commercial activity driven by sustained pilgrim movement.

With the handover formalities now completed, anticipation is steadily building around the next phase of the project, which is expected to include planning, design and development activities in the coming months.

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