G Square Housing Announces the Plotted Development in Narpoli, Panvel, Mumbai 3.0, Marking Its Entry into Maharashtra

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: G Square Group, India's largest plotted developer with an established presence in South India, has announced its expansion into Maharashtra as it looks to tap opportunities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The company plans to introduce its plotted development model to the state, with 13 upcoming projects in Maharashtra as part of its expansion strategy.

The expansion comes amid growing residential demand across the Panvel-Navi Mumbai growth corridor, where infrastructure development, employment hubs and improved regional connectivity are creating new opportunities for residential development. As part of its Maharashtra expansion, G Square Group plans to introduce its plotted development expertise across key growth corridors in Mumbai 3.0, Pune and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) region. The company's upcoming projects will span locations including Narpoli, Rasayani, Palaspe, Karjat, Dolivali, Palasdhari, Anjap, Mosare, Kamshet, Urse, Pirangut, Hinjewadi and Lonavala.

As part of this expansion, G Square's proposed residential plotted development in Narpoli, Panvel, within the Mumbai 3.0 region, will span approximately 125 acres and comprise 364 plots, with a minimum plot size of 1,000 sq. ft. The development marks a key step in the company's efforts to expand its presence in Maharashtra and cater to the evolving demand for land ownership and flexible homeownership options.

The company is positioning the development around affordability and individual land ownership, with residential plots starting at ₹5,990 per sq. ft. as an early-bird offer subject to applicable terms and conditions. The plot-plus-villa offering starts at ₹9,990 per sq. ft. and is designed to make independent homeownership more accessible, giving buyers the opportunity to enjoy the privacy and flexibility of a villa as an alternative to apartment living, along with the benefits of individual land ownership at the apartment price.

The project's large-parcel land acquisition model enables it to price 20-30% lower than prevailing market prices. The development is intended to provide homebuyers with flexibility in selecting a plot and planning the construction of a home as per their requirements and budgets. The company has seen property value appreciation of approximately three to four times the original purchase price in some of its existing markets, driven by factors such as infrastructure development and the growth of surrounding residential and commercial hubs.

The project is located in the broader Panvel region, with connectivity to Rasayani and Somtane railway stations on the Panvel-Roha corridor and road links towards Panvel and Navi Mumbai. The location offers connectivity to the Navi Mumbai International Airport and major road networks, along with access to schools, colleges, hospitals and other essential social infrastructure in the surrounding region. These connectivity and neighbourhood amenities contribute to the area's residential appeal and support the evolving housing needs of the wider Panvel region.

The development is planned to provide 100% land ownership without undivided share (UDS) loss, subject to the final legal and ownership structure. The company also intends to provide essential amenities designed around residents' everyday requirements. Further details on the amenities and development specifications are to be confirmed.

G Square has indicated that its Maharashtra expansion will include 13 upcoming projects, alongside a portfolio of more than 80 ongoing projects, according to company-provided figures. The company has also highlighted a strategic tie-up with JSW ONE HOMES, with further details regarding the nature and scope of the association to be confirmed.

Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Bala Ramajayam, Founder and Managing Director, G Square Group, said , "Our expansion into Maharashtra marks an important phase in G Square's growth. Having established our presence in South India through plotted developments, we see an opportunity to extend our experience to a market like Mumbai, where connectivity and evolving residential requirements are important considerations. We focus on offering homebuyers greater flexibility in land ownership, with pricing and development options that address their needs. We are looking forward to building our presence in Maharashtra through our upcoming projects."

About G Square Group:

G Square Group is India's largest plotted developer, with 25,000+ happy customers, 10,000+ acres of land aggregated across India, 150+ projects, and a presence across 25+ cities. Known for secure communities, verified legal compliance, and transparent processes, with hassle-free transactions. G Square's footprint spans Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Madurai, Erode, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Pollachi, Hosur and more. For over 14+ years, G Square has consistently delivered world-class investment lands with future-ready infrastructure.

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