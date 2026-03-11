Galgotias University Alumnus Joins the Indian Army, Commissioned as Lieutenant

NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 11: Galgotias University has achieved another milestone, as one of its Alumni and Ex Army Wing Cadet Priyanshu Dixit, has been commissioned as a Lieutenant in the 3 Sikh Regiment of the Indian Army, passing out parade held at the OTA (Officers Training Academy) Chennai on 07 March 2026.

Priyanshu Dixit, an Ex Army Wing Cadet of the NCC (National Cadet Corps) Batch 2020, 40 UP BN NCC and a student at the School of Basic and Applied Sciences (SBAS), was widely respected among his peers and mentors for his strong sense of responsibility, discipline, and leadership. During his life at Galgotias University, he served as SUO (Senior Under Officer), the highest rank a cadet can hold in NCC. He was always a fitness enthusiast, fond of sports, and maintained a high level of physical fitness.

From the beginning of his educational life, he showed a strong interest in joining the Indian Army to serve the nation. Former Chief of the Indian Army, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, was his inspiration, and he always aspired to follow in his footsteps. His parents supported him in pursuing this dream.

His journey toward the Indian Army is a result of years of hard work, discipline, and commitment to a larger purpose. As an NCC cadet, Priyanshu actively participated in multiple camps, hard training exercises, and leadership initiatives. His dedication and hard work ultimately led to his selection and being commissioned as an officer in the Indian Army.

Galgotias University proudly congratulates its student, Lieutenant Priyanshu Dixit, and wishes him strength, honour, and success as he begins his service to the nation.

About Galgotias University

Galgotias University is among the world's leading universities in Quacquarelli Symonds (QS Rankings) and Times Higher Education (THE) Rankings.

Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201-1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities, this achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias' unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education. Galgotias has also been accredited with NAAC A+ grade in its very first cycle, achieving these milestones in a record time of just 14 years.

In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001-1200 band. This recognition reinforces the university's growing stature in the international academic landscape and reflects its consistent progress across global higher education benchmarks.

These recognitions highlight Galgotias University's strong focus on teaching excellence, research impact, internationalization, industry integration, and innovation driven learning, shaping globally competent graduates ready for the challenges of the future.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. N K Gaur

Registrar

Galgotias University

registrar@galgotiasuniversity.edu.in.

Please visit: www.galgotiasuniversity.edu.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)