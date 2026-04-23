Galgotias University Appoints Ujjwal Pratap as Director of Strategic Communications and Public Relations

NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 23: Galgotias University has appointed Ujjwal Pratap as Director of Strategic Communications and Public Relations, adding an experienced communications professional as the University enters its next phase of growth, visibility, and stakeholder engagement.

In his new role at the University, Pratap will lead strategic communications, media relations, thought leadership initiatives, internal communication systems, and brand-building efforts across key stakeholder groups including students, parents, faculty, recruiters, regulators, and global partners.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University said, "As a young university, we have made steady progress and evolved to be amongst the leading private universities in the country, with a substantial student and faculty community across diverse disciplines. The University is entering a new phase marked by sharper academic ambition, wider external engagement, and increased national visibility. Pratap brings valuable experience across institutions and international organisations, and his appointment will help strengthen how we communicate our academic excellence, research outcomes, institutional progress, strategic priorities, and public purpose."

Speaking on his appointment, Ujjwal Pratap said, "Galgotias University stands at an important juncture in its evolution, with growing academic scale, wider recognition, and expanding ambitions. My endeavour will be to build a communications architecture that is contemporary and keeps the information needs of our stakeholders at its centre, while ensuring that the achievements, ideas, and aspirations of the University are articulated with consistency and substance."

Pratap brings more than two decades of national and international experience across higher education, financial services, consulting, business intelligence, and corporate communications. In his most recent role, he served as Director of Branding and Communications at Ahmedabad University, where he led institutional brand strategy, media engagement, thought leadership, admissions communications, digital positioning, and strategic campaigns.

Earlier in his career, he held strategic roles at leading international organisations such as The Bank of New York Mellon and Teleperformance. He has also worked with Bain & Company, one of the world's leading management consulting firms, on engagement with international media across North America, South East Asia, and EMEA, as well as executive communication and leadership engagement initiatives. Across these assignments, he has worked on executive visibility, media relations, market intelligence, stakeholder communications, and reputation management.

He is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication, earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science from University of Delhi, completed an executive education program in finance from Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, and also holds an LLB degree.

The appointment comes as Galgotias University continues to expand its academic footprint, deepen industry and global partnerships, and build greater visibility for its work across teaching, research, innovation, and student outcomes.

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