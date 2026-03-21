Galgotias University Clinches Overall Champions Trophy at 67th Milestone X Heroes Challenge 2026

NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 21: Galgotias University is proud to announce that it secured a total of 12 medals across a diverse range of sporting disciplines at the 67th Milestone X Heroes Challenge 2026, hosted by BML Munjal University.

The student of Galgotias demonstrated their tremendous level of skill, determination and teamwork during their competitions with the other highly respected universities throughout India, earning them the title of top performing institution at this year's tournament.

The university achieved an impressive haul of medals from a variety of events, capturing gold medals in women's badminton, men's basketball, men's volleyball, chess, and archery (2 gold medals). Silver medals were also earned by the university in men's badminton, women's volleyball, kabaddi, and archery (1 silver medal), while bronze medals were earned in archery and cricket.

The collective success of all athletes in both individual and team competitions provides strong evidence of the school's continued dedication to nurturing and developing the entire person as well as producing elite-level athleticism for those who demonstrate excellence academically. This represents a further consolidation of Galgotias University's place among the premier institutions competing in inter-university sports by consistently demonstrating its performance excellence on a national level.

About Galgotias University

Galgotias University is among the world's leading universities in Quacquarelli Symonds (QS Rankings) and Times Higher Education (THE) Rankings.

Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201-1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities, this achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias' unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education. Galgotias has also been accredited with NAAC A+ grade in its very first cycle, achieving these milestones in a record time of just 14 years.

In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001-1200 band. This recognition reinforces the university's growing stature in the international academic landscape and reflects its consistent progress across global higher education benchmarks.

These recognitions highlight Galgotias University's strong focus on teaching excellence, research impact, internationalization, industry integration, and innovation driven learning, shaping globally competent graduates ready for the challenges of the future.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. N K Gaur

Registrar

Galgotias University

registrar@galgotiasuniversity.edu.in.

Please visit: www.galgotiasuniversity.edu.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)