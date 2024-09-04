Galgotias University Faculty and Students Train Police Officers in Cyber Forensics and Cyber Terrorism

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], September 4: Galgotias University is proud to announce that faculty and students from the Department of Forensic Sciences, School of Biosciences and Technology, recently played a pivotal role in the national training on Cyber Forensics and Cyber Terrorism at the Central Detective Training Institute (CDTI), under the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR & D), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. This important event saw our team, including Dr. (Mrs.) Vinny Sharma (Associate Professor), Ankit Kumar (Assistant Professor), and M.Sc. Forensic Science students Shruti Jindal, Shyam Narayan Singh, Deepanshu Singh, and Priyanka Kumari, providing essential training to police officers and paramilitary personnel from across the country. Officials from various states and paramilitary forces received advanced training in cyber forensics and cyber terrorism, guided by our skilled faculty and dedicated students. This achievement reflects the exceptional standards upheld by the Department of Forensic Sciences, School of Biosciences and Technology at Galgotias University.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, expressed his pride in this achievement, stating, "The dedication and expertise demonstrated by our faculty and students in training law enforcement personnel underscore our commitment to excellence in forensic science and national security. At Galgotias University, we are not only educating future leaders but also actively contributing to the nation's safety and security."

Galgotias University continues to be at the forefront of higher education, particularly in fields critical to national interest, reaffirming its role as a leader in innovation, education, and societal contribution.

Galgotias University, renowned for its unwavering commitment to academic excellence and holistic development, remains dedicated to fostering and nurturing the talents of its students. With a strong emphasis on inclusive education and empowering individuals to reach their full potential, the university takes immense pride in seeing its students excel on the global stage.

Accredited with an A+ rating by NAAC in its first cycle, Galgotias University offers a diverse range of over 200 programs across 20 schools, including Polytechnic, Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and PhD courses. Consistently ranked among India's top universities, Galgotias is celebrated for its innovative approach to education, having earned the "Excellent" status in the ARIIA Ranking 2021. Since 2020, the university has been honoured with the highest 4-star rating by the Ministry of Education Innovation Cell (MIC) for its outstanding efforts in promoting innovation and start-ups on campus. Additionally, Galgotias University has received the prestigious QS 5-Star rating in Teaching, Academic Development, Innovation, Employability, and Facilities.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)