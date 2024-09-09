Galgotias University Hosts Parisamvad 2024: Top HR Leaders of India Share Insights on Human Capital and Future Work Trends

NewsVoir Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 9: Galgotias University recently hosted Parisamvad - Human Capital Symposium 2024, an engaging event that brought together top HR leaders from diverse industries to discuss the evolving dynamics of human capital and the future of work. The symposium featured thought-provoking discussions on key topics such as Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity (DIE), the Role of AI in Human Capital, and Conventional Branch vs Specialization: Career Growth and Future Impact. Distinguished HR leaders from renowned organizations shared their expertise, including Deepti Tomar from Grant Thornton, Asif Sayed from Thoughtworks, A. R. Rajashekharan from LTI Mindtree, Shaan Vats from Infosys, Ramesh Mudigiri from ServiceNow, Neeraj Sridhar from CG Infinity, Toshi Jain from FieldAssist, Prerna Kapoor from EvalueServe, Narinder Ahluwalia from Covaliance, Priyanka Mishra from Headout, Sidharth Koul from Fidelity International, Sushant Kumar from Brillio, Aditi Gupta from CrownStack, and Dr Deepak Singh from Protiviti Global.

Dr Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, stated, "We are proud to have hosted such a pivotal event that bridges the gap between academic learning and industry expertise. Parisamvad 2024 not only provided valuable insights into the future of human capital but also underscored the importance of inclusive practices and innovative approaches in shaping career paths. We believe that these discussions are instrumental in preparing our students and professionals for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead."

The symposium successfully highlighted how embracing diversity, leveraging AI, and balancing specialization with conventional approaches are key to navigating the future of work. As we move forward, Galgotias University remains dedicated to fostering an environment where such transformative conversations continue to drive progress and innovation.

Galgotias University, renowned for its unwavering commitment to academic excellence and holistic development, remains dedicated to fostering and nurturing the talents of its students. With a strong emphasis on inclusive education and empowering individuals to reach their full potential, the university takes immense pride in seeing its students excel on the global stage.

Accredited with an A+ rating by NAAC in its first cycle, Galgotias University offers a diverse range of over 200 programs across 20 schools, including Polytechnic, Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and PhD courses. Consistently ranked among India's top universities, Galgotias is celebrated for its innovative approach to education, having earned the "Excellent" status in the ARIIA Ranking 2021. Since 2020, the university has been honoured with the highest 4-star rating by the Ministry of Education Innovation Cell (MIC) for its outstanding efforts in promoting innovation and start-ups on campus. Additionally, Galgotias University has received the prestigious QS 5-Star rating in Teaching, Academic Development, Innovation, Employability, and Facilities.

Website: www.galgotiasuniversity.edu.in/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GalgotiasUniversity/

LinkedIn:www.linkedin.com/in/galgotias-university-18544b190/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/galgotias_university/

Twitter: twitter.com/GalgotiasGU

YouTube: www.youtube.com/@GalgotiasUniversity_1

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)