Galgotias University is Among the Top Global Institutions in the QS Rankings 2026 for Computer Science

NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 27: Galgotias University has steadily evolved over the years as a growing contributor to technology-focused education in India, and its recent recognition in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2026 by subject (Computer Science and Information Systems) reflects this ongoing journey. The ranking is not just a milestone, but a result of decades of consistent effort toward building a strong academic and research ecosystem.

In the 2026 rankings, Galgotias University has been placed in the 601-650 band globally for Computer Science and Information Systems. Within India, it is ranked 11th among private universities and 30th among government and Private universities in India in this subject area. These outcomes indicate gradual progress and a strengthening presence in the national and global academic landscape.

This recognition has been shaped by a sustained focus on academic quality, industry-aligned curriculum design, and a Student Centered Active Learning Ecosystem. Over the years, the university has worked to expand its capabilities in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, data science, cybersecurity, and software engineering, aligning its programs with evolving industry and societal needs.

The achievement also reflects the collective efforts of faculty, students, and institutional partners and industry collaborations in nurturing an environment that values innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement. With the global demand for technology talent continuing to grow, Galgotias University aims to further build on this foundation and contribute meaningfully to the development of a future-ready workforce and India's knowledge economy.

This ranking by subject makes the Galgotias University's Computer Science and Information Systems the no 2nd ranked amongst private universities in Uttar Pradesh which is not only an achievement for Galgotias University but also a matter of pride for the state of Uttar Pradesh, which is becoming a Global knowledge Destination. Uttar Pradesh is not only attracting world class universities but is also set to open one of Asia's largest airports in Jewar (close to Galgotias University) set to be inaugurated soon. The Noida International Airport will be a big factor in boosting the industry ecosystem, and will create several jobs in the area.

Mr Suneel Galgotia said, "Being recognized in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 for Computer Science and Information Systems is a meaningful moment for Galgotias University. More than the recognition, it reflects the journey and the efforts that have shaped it over the years. This is not the outcome of a single milestone, but the result of a sustained commitment to building a strong quality academic ecosystem."

Dr Dhruv Galgotia said, "This recognition is a reflection of the collective commitment of our students, faculty, and researchers. It has been built over years through consistent effort, quiet perseverance, and a shared belief in doing meaningful work. While we take pride in this moment, we remain grounded in the understanding that this is only a step in a much larger journey. There is still much to accomplish, and Galgotias University will continue striving to improve, and contribute with purpose."

About Galgotias University

Galgotias University is among the world's leading universities in Quacquarelli Symonds (QS Rankings) and Times Higher Education (THE) Rankings.

Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201-1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities, this achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias' unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education. Galgotias has also been accredited with NAAC A+ grade in its very first cycle, achieving these milestones in a record time of just 14 years.

In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001-1200 band. This recognition reinforces the university's growing stature in the international academic landscape and reflects its consistent progress across global higher education benchmarks.

These recognitions highlight Galgotias University's strong focus on teaching excellence, research impact, internationalization, industry integration, and innovation driven learning, shaping globally competent graduates ready for the challenges of the future.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. N K Gaur Registrar

Galgotias University registrar@galgotiasuniversity.edu.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)