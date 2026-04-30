Galgotias University Rises in Times Higher Education (THE) World Rankings 2026, Unveiled in Hong Kong

NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 29: Galgotias University has been recognised in the prestigious Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, further strengthening its national and global standing in one of the most closely watched global assessments of higher education institutions.

Out of more than 1,300 universities across India, only 128 institutions have been featured in the latest edition of the rankings. Galgotias University is among this select group and has been placed 27th among private universities in India, underlining the University's growing academic profile and rising visibility in the higher education landscape.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings evaluate institutions across a range of performance indicators including teaching quality, research environment, research quality, international outlook, and industry engagement. In the 2026 edition, Research Quality has emerged as a notable area of strength for Galgotias University, indicating stronger scholarly output, increasing academic visibility, and growing research impact.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, Chief Executive Officer, Galgotias University, said, "This ranking is not just a milestone for us as a university, it is a celebration of every student who dared to dream, every parent who believed in those dreams, and every Indian who takes pride in our journey. This is not just Galgotias moment, but more than that, it is a powerful reminder that this is India's time to rise and to lead."

Galgotias University has built a strong and dynamic research ecosystem and has secured a total of 31 patents, reflecting its growing focus on innovation and intellectual property creation. Its Scopus publication profile demonstrates significant scholarly strength with over 8,500 indexed documents, more than 65,500 citations, and an impressive h-index of 94, underscoring both the quality and impact of its research output.

Further enhancing its global standing, seven faculty members have been ranked among the world's top 2% scientists, highlighting exceptional research contributions. In addition, the University has secured 15 government-funded research projects with total external funding of about INR 1.70 crore from prestigious agencies such as ICSSR, ANRF, CSIR, SERB, DHR, IUAC, and IIT Bombay TIH Foundation, demonstrating strong research capability, competitive grant success, and increasing recognition from leading national funding bodies.

The latest recognition adds to the University's broader momentum in international rankings and follows its performance in the QS Subject Rankings for Computer Science, where Galgotias University was ranked 11th among private universities in India. Together, these recognitions indicate the growing reputation of the University for academic quality, innovation-led learning, and future-oriented education.

Galgotias University has continued to expand multidisciplinary programmes, strengthen research capability, deepen industry partnerships, and create international opportunities for students. The University has also invested in technology-enabled learning systems, innovation ecosystems, and career-focused academic pathways designed to prepare students for emerging opportunities in a rapidly changing world.

As it continues to invest in faculty quality, research depth, global engagement, and student outcomes, Galgotias University is steadily building the profile of a contemporary institution aligned with the aspirations of a new generation of learners.

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