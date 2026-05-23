Galgotias University Students to Represent India at Global EDVentures Startup Competition 2026 in Hong Kong

NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 23: Two student-led innovation teams from Galgotias University will represent India at the Global EDVentures Startup Competition 2026 at The Education University of Hong Kong, where university founders from across Asia will present technology-driven ideas attempting to rethink how learning is experienced, accessed, and delivered under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4): Quality Education.

The two teams are working on different but equally relevant problems within education technology, one exploring how Virtual Reality can make complex concepts easier to experience and understand, and the other attempting to make coding education more accessible for visually impaired learners through tactile interaction systems. Their selection also comes at a relevant juncture when the global education technology market is seeing growing interest in immersive learning and accessibility-focused innovation.

Startup Tekurious Pvt. Limited includes Akash Kumar, a third-year B.Tech Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence) student from the Class of 2027, Yash Vardhan, a third-year B.Sc. (Hons.) Microbiology student from the Class of 2026 at the School of Biosciences and Technology, and Anoop Maurya, a fourth-year B.Tech Artificial Intelligence & Data Science student from the Batch of 2022-2026 at Galgotias College of Engineering and Technology. The startup is building a Virtual Reality-enabled immersive learning platform designed to help students understand complex academic concepts through interactive simulations rather than passive textbook instruction.

Speaking about the journey behind the idea, Akash Kumar shared that the startup began with a simple belief that students understand concepts far better when they can experience them rather than memorise them. He added that representing their work at EDVentures in Hong Kong gives the team an opportunity to showcase how immersive learning technologies can improve engagement and accessibility across classrooms.

Project TACTO comprises Gaurang Pant, a third-year B.Tech Computer Science Engineering student from the Class of 2027, Shristi Mandoliya, a second-year B.Tech Computer Science Engineering (Data Science) student from the Class of 2028, and Kavya Singh, a third-year BBA Financial Investment Analysis student from the Batch of 2023-2026 at the School of Finance & Commerce, Galgotias University. The team is developing a tactile hardware-based coding system for visually impaired learners, translating abstract programming logic into physical interaction through modular blocks supported by sensing technologies and real-time audio feedback.

Sharing the experience behind building Project TACTO, Gaurang Pant said the idea emerged from conversations around how visually impaired learners often face barriers in coding education because of screen-dependent interfaces. He noted that presenting the project at EDVentures would allow the team to engage with educators and innovators working toward more inclusive models of programming education.

The EDVentures Competition will bring together student innovation teams from leading institutions including Nanyang Technological University, National Institute of Education Singapore, King Saud University, East China Normal University, Universitas Indonesia, and Ajman University, placing the Galgotias teams alongside a wider Asian network of young founders building technology-led responses to how people learn, access knowledge, and experience education.

Speaking on the opportunity, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, said, "As internationalisation becomes an increasing area of focus for the University, opportunities such as EDVentures allow our students to engage with global educators, researchers, and student founders working on similar challenges. When students begin building solutions for real learning problems and present them on international platforms, it reflects the confidence they are developing as innovators and problem-solvers with relevance beyond their immediate surroundings."

Highlighting the importance of global exposure for emerging founders, Rachit Mathur, entrepreneur and mentor to students at the Galgotias Incubation Centre, said "Exposure to a global platform like EDVentures allows student founders to test their ideas in diverse academic environments and learn from different perspectives. This year's SDG-4 theme has encouraged teams to connect inclusive education goals with emerging technologies such as AI and immersive learning systems. Experiences like this help young founders refine solutions into scalable innovations."

Galgotias has been steadily expanding its startup and innovation ecosystem through industry-linked Centres of Excellence, advanced technology labs, and structured incubation support for student founders. The university has incubated more than 135 startups so far and has established the INR 10 crore Galgotias Innovation Fund to support emerging student-led ventures.

Galgotias University has also developed specialised labs and Centres of Excellence in collaboration with organisations including Intel, Cisco, Apple, Salesforce, Tata Technologies, and Capgemini, alongside a high-performance computing ecosystem powered by the NVIDIA DGX H200, giving students access to industry-grade infrastructure and emerging technology platforms. Reflecting the expanding culture of applied innovation on campus, 34 student-developed applications are currently live on the Apple App Store, while 18 Galgotias students were selected among the global winners of the Apple Swift Student Challenge.

Both teams are currently undergoing structured mentoring support as part of their preparation for participation in the global competition. The participation of both teams reflects how student-led innovation at Galgotias University is increasingly moving beyond classroom projects into globally relevant problem-solving around accessibility, immersive learning, and the future of education technology.

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