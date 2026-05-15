Galgotias University Upgrades Dadha Community Health Centre, Boosts Rural Healthcare Access

NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 15: Rehabilitation support, preventive care, and access to essential healthcare services are critical for semi-urban and rural communities, particularly where patients often need to travel long distances to access specialised treatment and physiotherapy support. Recognising the importance of academic-community partnerships in strengthening public healthcare systems, Galgotias University has extended support towards modernising healthcare and rehabilitation services at Community Health Centre Dadha in Greater Noida.

The initiative has been undertaken in coordination with the Office of the Chief Medical Officer, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Community Health Centre Dadha. As part of the collaboration, the University is supporting the strengthening of the physiotherapy and rehabilitation unit at the Centre through the provision of modern therapy and rehabilitation equipment, trained physiotherapy support, and operational assistance aimed at improving patient care delivery.

The support includes equipment and rehabilitation infrastructure such as cervical traction systems, gait training support equipment, therapeutic exercise systems, shortwave diathermy, TENS and IFT systems, walkers, shoulder wheels, pulleys, and related physiotherapy support infrastructure. The University will also support trained manpower and associated operational requirements for the functioning of the rehabilitation unit.

The collaboration is also expected to contribute towards broader healthcare systems strengthening at the Centre, including support for healthcare outreach, preventive health engagement, patient support services, quality assurance processes, and community-centred healthcare activities. The initiative aims to improve access to rehabilitation and physiotherapy care closer to people's homes, reducing the burden on patients who otherwise need to travel significant distances for treatment and follow-up care.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said, "Access to healthcare remains one of the most important social challenges across many communities, particularly where rehabilitation and preventive care infrastructure is limited. Universities today have a larger responsibility beyond classrooms and campuses. Institutions with academic expertise, healthcare capability, and social commitment must actively contribute towards strengthening public systems that directly impact people's lives. Our support towards Community Health Centre Dadha is an effort in that direction, where institutional resources and expertise can help strengthen healthcare access, rehabilitation support, and community health delivery for people who need it the most."

The initiative is in sync with Galgotias University's continued engagement with efforts focused on societal impact, public systems strengthening, and community-centred development across healthcare, education, innovation, and social outreach.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)