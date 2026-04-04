Ganpati Arts Leading the Digital Furniture Revolution: From the Factory Floor to Your Living Room

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 4: The Indian furniture landscape is undergoing a swift evolution, driven by digital accessibility and a consumer preference for durable, functional design.

Ganpati Arts, a pioneer in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) solid wood furniture market, is proud to announce its definitive market leadership following a robust performance over the last six months.

Operating from its state-of-the-art facility in Sardarshahar, Rajasthan, Ganpati Arts has strategically leveraged its artisanal heritage to bypass retail middlemen, offering premium Sheesham wood products directly to consumers across India.

This model has not only simplified the purchasing journey but also allowed the brand to precisely tailor its product development to market demand, as evidenced by its latest bestseller data.

A Direct-to-Consumer Revolution

Ganpati Arts has successfully dismantled the traditional furniture retail model. By eliminating distributors and physical showrooms, the brand ensures unparalleled cost transparency and direct communication with its customer base.

"We are not just selling furniture; we are delivering a promise of Rajasthani craftsmanship straight to our customers' doorsteps," says Amit Bhartia.

A Customer-First Approach to Furniture Retail

GANPATI ARTS has built its reputation on simplifying the furniture buying journey. As a fully online retail brand, it offers customers a seamless, hassle-free shopping experience-from browsing and customization to delivery and after-sales support.

"Our goal is to democratize furniture ownership," said founder Amit Kumar Bhartia. "We believe that every Indian deserves access to well-crafted furniture at honest prices, without hidden costs or compromises in quality."

Expanding Access Beyond Metro Cities

The brand's success is not limited to metropolitan areas. By offering nationwide free delivery, Ganpati Arts has democratized access to high-quality solid wood furniture, making premium craftsmanship a reality for customers in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

The company caters to a wide customer base across India, including those in non-metro and underserved regions where access to quality furniture has traditionally been limited.

Redefining Affordability Through Transparent Pricing

Premium Sheesham wood has long been perceived as a high-cost luxury. Ganpati Arts has redefined this narrative by offering factory-direct prices that are often 30-40% lower than comparable retail offerings. Furthermore, a commitment to transparent pricing-with no hidden delivery charges and year-round competitive offers-ensures that customers receive maximum value for their investment.

The widespread use of no-cost EMI options further removes barriers to entry, aligning luxurious design with realistic home budgets.

Bestselling Flagship Products (Insights from the Last Six Months)

Data from the recent six-month period highlights the clear consumer winners in two key categories: solid wood storage beds and multi-functional sofa cum beds. These top-performing articles exemplify the brand's promise of utility and durability.

Category Leaders - Solid Wood Beds: The report confirms that Indian households place a high priority on utility without sacrificing aesthetics. The Swiss Solid Sheesham Wood Box Storage Bed emerged as the single most popular bed. Customers cited its robust full-box storage mechanism and the classic Teak/Walnut finish options as major decision drivers. Following closely, the Mayor Solid Sheesham Wood Bed with Box Storage secured second place, demonstrating its reputation for balancing modern simplicity with ample, integrated storage solutions. A premium performer, the Maharaja Solid Sheesham Wood Bed with Box and Headboard Storage, generating significant revenue and proving that a demand for luxury, dual-storage integration exists at the top tier of the market. Its integrated headboard storage caters specifically to modern technological and organizational needs in the bedroom.

Category Leader - Sofa Cum Beds: In the increasingly popular multi-functional segment, the OSLO Solid Sheesham Wood 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed With Headboard and Mini Storage is the definitive leader. This performance confirms that the market values adaptability, especially the clever inclusion of "Mini Storage" for a clutter-free living room environment. Its smooth conversion mechanism and high-quality cushioning make it a must-have for modern, space-conscious Indian living.

Niche Performer - Bunk Beds: Finally, showing strength in targeted categories, the Swift Solid Sheesham Wood Bunk Bed Without Storage performed robustly, validating the demand for high-quality, space-efficient, children's sleeping solutions.

Innovation and Product Expansion

In line with evolving consumer preferences, GANPATI ARTS has recently expanded its product portfolio to include upholstered furniture and engineered wood collections. These additions cater to modern design sensibilities while maintaining the brand's commitment to durability and affordability.

The company has also enhanced its warranty offerings, extending coverage up to five years-a move that reinforces customer confidence and underscores its dedication to long-lasting quality.

Looking ahead, GANPATI ARTS is preparing to launch a premium "luxe edition" within its upholstered furniture range, along with a broader engineered bedroom furniture category. These upcoming collections aim to blend aesthetics with functionality, appealing to customers seeking both comfort and sophistication.

Expanding Physical Presence

While GANPATI ARTS has thrived as a digital-first brand, it is now taking steps toward establishing a physical footprint. The company plans to open its first experience store in Bangalore in 2026. This move will allow customers to interact with products in person, bridging the gap between online convenience and offline experience. The upcoming store is expected to showcase the brand's full range of offerings, including its new and premium collections, while providing personalized assistance to customers.

Commitment to Quality and Durability

At the core of these bestselling statistics is Ganpati Arts' unyielding commitment to material quality. All products, including the popular Swiss and Mayor beds, are crafted from premium Solid Sheesham Wood, chosen for its signature natural grain, high density, and timeless durability.

A rigid multi-step quality control process ensures that every piece of furniture-whether a standard bed or a complex sofa cum bed-is built to last generations, a level of durability often unmatched by mass-produced engineered wood. This confidence is backed by a standard 36-month (3-year) warranty on all solid wood parts.

Lifetime Assurance Against Termite Damage

Recognizing the unique environmental challenges in India, Ganpati Arts has established an unprecedented industry benchmark with its Lifetime Warranty against termite damage. Every piece of lumber undergoes rigorous chemical treatment and seasoning processes to guarantee permanent protection.

This unique assurance gives customers complete peace of mind, transforming an initial purchase into a generational asset.

Setting New Benchmarks in Delivery Speed

In an era of instant gratification, waiting weeks for custom furniture is no longer acceptable. Ganpati Arts has aggressively optimized its logistics supply chain to set new standards in delivery speed.

By utilizing dedicated, optimized freight partners and refined in-house processes, the brand has slashed delivery timelines, ensuring that bestselling items can reach even remote locations far faster than industry norms, without compromising cargo safety.

Ushering in the Era of Customisation

While standard flagship models dominate sales, Ganpati Arts continues to champion personalized design. The brand offers extensive customization options, allowing customers to choose between natural, teak, or walnut finishes across most Sheesham pieces.

This includes tailoring fabric options and colors for upholstered sofa cum beds, and selecting precise storage configurations, ensuring that every piece of furniture is as unique as the home it completes.

About Ganpati Arts

Located in Sardarshahar, Rajasthan, Ganpati Arts is a premier Direct-to-Consumer solid wood furniture manufacturer and retailer.

With a heritage deeply rooted in traditional Rajasthani craftsmanship, the brand is dedicated to creating durable, functional, and beautiful Sheesham and upholstered furniture for every modern Indian home.

With free nationwide delivery and a game-changing lifetime termite warranty, Ganpati Arts is leading the digital furniture revolution from the factory floor to your living room.

For more information, product inquiries, or to view the latest collections, please visit www.ganpatiarts.com.

Media Contact: Ganpati Arts, G-1 139,140, RIICO Industrial Area, Sardarshahar, Churu, Rajasthan, India 331403

Email: support@ganpatiarts.com / info@ganpatiarts.com

Call: +91 9352663248 / +91 9116991299

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)