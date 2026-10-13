Ganpati Scientifics: Building an End-to-End Organic Food Processing and Export Business from Jaipur

VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 13: Ganpati Scientifics is building a growing presence in the global organic food market by combining certified organic sourcing with in-house processing, product development, quality control and export capabilities. Based in Jaipur, the company today serves customers across 13 countries, including the USA, Canada, France, Germany, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Singapore, Australia, Vietnam, Malaysia and Mexico.

At the heart of its operations is a 20,000 sq ft FSSC 22000-certified processing facility designed to bring multiple stages of organic food processing under one roof. The facility includes automated two-stage cold-pressed grinding for spices, flour processing, sprouting, cold-pressed oil production, roasting, sorting, automated filling & packaging and steam sterilisation technologies supported by an in-house laboratory and dedicated R & D capabilities for new product development.

The company has developed particular expertise in organic spices, value-added organic foods, organic flours, cold-pressed oils, sprouted products, pulses and cereals, with a portfolio of more than 200 products. Its in-house capabilities allow products to be processed, developed and packed to consistent quality standards, while also enabling the company to work with buyers on customised requirements.

For international brands and distributors, Ganpati Scientifics also offers private-label and contract manufacturing capabilities. Products can be developed to customer specifications, including customised formulations, blends, pack sizes and packaging formats. The company can support both bulk and retail requirements as well as export documentation, allowing buyers to work with a single partner across multiple stages of the supply chain.

Ganpati Scientifics holds certifications covering major organic markets and requirements, including NPOP, USDA NOP, COR, EU Organic and JAS, along with Kosher and Halal certifications. Its processing facility is FSSC 22000 certified, supporting its focus on food safety and quality management.

The company's export footprint has grown alongside its manufacturing capabilities. In 2023, Ganpati Scientifics was recognised as the runner-up for Best Organic Food Exporter by ICCOA and APEDA, adding industry recognition to its international market presence.

The company was founded by Dr. Jitendra Mittal, whose background in biotechnology and scientific research continues to influence its approach to product development and processing. Dr. Mittal holds a Ph.D. in Biotechnology from Manipal University Jaipur and received a Presidential Gold Medal for research during his doctoral work.

From a five-member team at inception to an organisation of around 100 people today, Ganpati Scientifics is positioning itself as an Indian manufacturing and product-development partner for global organic food businesses, with the infrastructure, certifications and technical capabilities to develop products from concept to finished pack and take them to international markets.

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