Gaurav Gupta Presents His Latest India Couture Collection "Light Song" In Mumbai

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], July 20: Internationally acclaimed couturier Gaurav Gupta unveiled Light Song, his latest couture collection, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on 17 July 2026.

Developed over 9 months by more than 200 artisans across 6,000 hours of hand craftsmanship, the collection presented over 70 couture looks spanning cocktail dressing, occasion wear, bridal couture and menswear. Introducing new textile developments, couture innovations, and archival house revivals, Light Song marked one of the House's most expansive presentations to date.

Extending the creative universe beyond the runway, the Couture Edition of the MG M9 and MG Cyberster, both envisioned by Gaurav Gupta were unveiled at the show.

Inspired by his signature Serpent Infinity motif, a recurring symbol of continuity, transformation and quiet power, the bespoke vehicles reinterpret automotive design through the lens of haute couture, bringing together craftsmanship, innovation and rarity in two highly exclusive collector editions.

Following the House's Spring/Summer 2026 Paris Haute Couture collection, The Divine Androgyne, which explored the coexistence of masculine and feminine energies within the self, Light Song expands that dialogue into the cosmos. Drawing from Indian philosophy, where the Moon and the Sun are understood as complementary rather than opposing forces, the collection unfolds as a story told in three acts. Lunar reflects intuition, emotion and the divine feminine. Solar embodies vitality, purpose and the divine masculine. Their meeting in Cosmic Union becomes a celebration of balance, where embroidery, silhouette and craftsmanship tell the story of two energies becoming one.

The first act, Lunar, drew inspiration from the Moon's role as a symbol of reflection, intuition and the divine feminine. Evening gowns and cocktail lehengas in powder blue, midnight blue and ivory explored this philosophy through fluid drapes, crater-inspired textures and reflective surfaces that shifted with movement. Moving beyond silhouette, the House focused on embroidery engineering and surface development, combining over 20,000 crystals, reflective metallic elements inspired by the intricate mechanics of timepieces, sculpted lace and hand-cut petals to create garments that responded to light with quiet depth. The act also reinterpreted defining House signatures, including the celebrated Lightfall bugle bead shading and the Molten Crystal technique first introduced in the House's Spring/Summer 2026 Paris Haute Couture collection, The Divine Androgyne, now realised across classic Indian silhouettes. Crafted by over 100 artisans, Lunar became an exploration of how reflection, texture and craftsmanship can transform the way light is experienced.

The second act, Solar, drew inspiration from Surya, the life-giving force in Indian philosophy, and the architectural brilliance of Odisha's Konark Sun Temple, where light, movement and time exist in harmony. Richly woven custom metallic brocades, sculpted silhouettes and molten crystal embroidery echoed the brilliance and energy of the Sun, creating fluid, light-catching surfaces that appeared to flow across each garment. Jewellery-inspired embellishment, handcrafted floral compositions created from gota patti and cascading crystal work celebrated India's ceremonial traditions, while intricate surface development transformed couture into an expression of radiance and renewal. The act introduced five new bridal lehengas, reimagining contemporary Indian bridal dressing through craftsmanship rooted in heritage yet designed for the modern bride. Embellished with over crystals and stones, Solar celebrated the enduring relationship between light, ceremony and couture.

The show concluded with Cosmic Union, an ode to the meeting of Lunar and Solar energies. Rendered in ivory, pearl and soft white, the final act brought the collection's two worlds into quiet harmony. New couture ensembles featured thousands of individually hand-cut petals, layered to create a soft, dewy bloom across the garments, while Solstice Lace was intricately cut and reconstructed into sculptural organic forms that dissolved seamlessly into each silhouette. Rich Bk ki anarasi brocade and the revival of the House's iconic chikankari craftsmanship reinforced the dialogue between heritage and innovation, drawing inspiration from the celebrated saree first worn by Deepika Padukone in 2006. Crafted over 300 hours by 50 artisans using more than 20,000 hand-cut petals and 4000 pearls and crystals, the act reflected the coming together of two energies, where individuality gives way to unity and couture becomes a celebration of balance.

Closing the show, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday wore Gaurav Gupta's new signature for bridal dressing. The couture creation featured over 5,000 individually hand-cut Camellia petals, meticulously crafted from fabric and embroidered with pearls and crystals before flowing into a matching veil. Crafted over 1500 hours by 30 artisans, the look brought Light Song to its final, defining moment.

Menswear formed a key chapter of Light Song, reinforcing the House's continued investment in contemporary ceremonial dressing. Expanding beyond its signature tailoring and embellished lapels, the collection debuted custom-engineered jacquard brocades woven with Pegasus and fantasy motifs and new embroidery developments that brought texture and movement to the surface of each garment.

Kaleidoscopic embroidery, precise linear detailing and five ceremonial sherwanis reflected an evolving vision of couture menswear, balancing artisanal craftsmanship with innovation while revisiting defining House codes through a contemporary lens.

Couturier Gaurav Gupta says, "The Divine Androgyne was about discovering balance within ourselves. With Light Song, I wanted to expand that conversation into the universe around us. In Indian philosophy, the Moon and the Sun are not opposing forces, but companions, each revealing something the other cannot. That relationship became the emotional and creative foundation of the collection. Every chapter, every textile and every embroidery was developed to explore the dialogue between reflection and radiance, intuition and vitality, softness and strength. We spent months pushing the possibilities of embroidery engineering, developing new jacquards and reimagining some of the House's defining signatures, always guided by the extraordinary skill of our artisans. For me, couture is at its most meaningful when it transcends the garment. It becomes a way of preserving culture, expressing philosophy and offering a new way of seeing the world."

Speaking on the occasion, Milind Shah, Head, MG SELECT, JSW MG Motor India said, "We believe the future of luxury lies in creating experiences that people connect with emotionally. The MG M9 and Cyberster Couture Editions are a celebration of that belief. They bring together the artistry of couture to create vehicles that are as expressive as they are innovative. They reflect our vision of building automobiles as enduring symbols of individuality, craftsmanship and modern luxury."

Globally renowned beauty brand, Huda Beauty, joined the presentation as the Official Beauty Partner. Celebrity makeup artist, Daniel Bauer, created bespoke runway beauty direction using Huda Beauty's products. The beauty aesthetic complemented the collection's narrative through modern glamour and refined bridal artistry with a focus on Huda Beauty's new Liquid Matte Mousse.

For Huda Kattan, CEO and Founder of Huda Beauty, "Gaurav Gupta is a designer who's really helped redefine what modern couture can look like. His work is instantly recognizable, but what I love most is how emotional and empowering it feels.

Collaborating on his bridal show felt like such a natural fit. We're both passionate about pushing artistic boundaries, celebrating creative individuality, and creating beauty that makes people feel something. It's a dream partnership."

Nemichand Bamalwa & Sons Jewellers, kolkata, the Official Jewellery Partner, brought the collection to life through handcrafted fine natural diamonds, Polki, Jadau and gold jewellery. Rooted in generations of Indian craftsmanship and pioneers of 22/22kt hold jewellery, the Kolkata-based heritage jeweller's creations complemented Light Song's exploration of ceremony, heritage and contemporary couture, enriching each look with exceptional artistry.

Vinod and Sheetal Bamalwa, Partners, Nemichand Bamalwa & Sons, said, "This collaboration represents a meeting of philosophies rather than simply a meeting of brands. Both Nemichand Bamalwa & Sons and Gaurav Gupta believe that India's extraordinary craft traditions must continue to evolve while remaining rooted in authenticity. His sculptural couture and our handcrafted high jewellery are different expressions of the same pursuit to create timeless works of art that honour heritage while speaking to a contemporary global audience. As we celebrate nearly four decades of our journey, this collaboration marks an exciting step towards presenting Indian craftsmanship on the world stage with confidence, creativity and purpose."

Hair formed an essential part of the runway narrative, with Kerastase and renowned hairstylist Laurent Philippon creating bespoke looks using the new Gloss Absolu range.

Defined by luminous shine, supple movement and youthful energy, each hairstyle extended the collection's dialogue between softness, energy and effortless elegance.

"At Kerastase, we believe healthy hair is the foundation of every great hair style. Partnering with Gaurav Gupta's Light Song, we brought this vision to life through luminous, fluid hair crafted with our new Gloss Absolu range--where every look reflected light with effortless movement, modern elegance and lasting shine." -- Anjali Pai, General Manager, Kerastase India

Gaurav Gupta came together with the second-oldest Swiss watch brand, Favre Leuba, with models sporting their timepieces on the ramp. This collaboration becomes even more meaningful with the announcement of a new collaborative timepiece launching later in the year, bringing together Swiss watchmaking and contemporary couture.

On the collaboration, Pranav Saboo, Managing Director & CEO, Ethos Limited added "As India's luxury landscape evolves, we're seeing a growing appreciation for brands with authentic heritage. Favre Leuba's connection with India dates back to 1865, and its collaboration with Gaurav Gupta is a natural extension of that legacy. It brings together Swiss watchmaking and haute couture through a co-created timepiece that is currently in development. At Ethos, we are proud to be a part of Favre Leuba's continued growth in India.

Extending the House's creative universe beyond couture, HSBC India unveiled a limited edition Mahjong set designed by Gaurav Gupta exclusively for HSBC India customers. Guests experienced the collaboration through a dedicated HSBC Hex Lounge which showcased the Mahjong set, Mahjong experience celebrating craftsmanship, culture and contemporary design.

With Light Song, Gaurav Gupta continues to evolve the language of Indian couture by drawing from the philosophies, traditions and craftsmanship that have shaped generations of artistic expression. Bridging heritage with innovation, the collection transforms timeless ideas into contemporary couture, reaffirming the House's commitment to pushing creative boundaries while celebrating India's extraordinary artisanal legacy.

For more information and images, please contact:

+91 9810553385, press@gauravguptastudio.com

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