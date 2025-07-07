Gaurs Group Inaugurates CLUB 16 at Gaur Yamuna City, Strengthens Role in Yamuna Expressway's Urban Transformation

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 7: Gaurs Group, the leading real estate developer in India, recently unveiled and inaugurated CLUB 16, a premium lifestyle and community space, within the 16th Parkview group housing society at Gaur Yamuna City, the 250-acre integrated township on Yamuna Expressway, that is already home to over 10,000 residents, making it the largest and most advanced residential ecosystem in the area.

CLUB 16 adds a new dimension to the township's expanding amenities ecosystem. With top-tier facilities including a banquet hall, swimming pool with Jacuzzi, gym, indoor games area, yoga room, and a restaurant-cafe, CLUB 16 underscores Gaurs Group's consistent commitment to delivering not just homes, but holistic, future-ready communities. The facility also features a party hall, kids' room, and thoughtfully curated wellness spaces, encouraging social connection and an elevated lifestyle.

Manoj Gaur, CMD, Gaurs Group, said, "Gaur Yamuna City is a testament to our long-standing belief in the potential of the Yamuna Expressway. Even when others were still evaluating, we invested here - backed by the conviction that this corridor would define the next phase of urban expansion in North India. With infrastructure like Jewar Airport, the Film City, and multiple industrial corridors taking shape, the region is on the cusp of complete socio-economic transformation-and we are proud to be playing a leading role in that journey."

He further added, "CLUB 16 is much more than a clubhouse-it is a symbol of the lifestyle evolution that Gaur Yamuna City represents. It reaffirms our focus on creating vibrant, self-sustained communities equipped with every modern amenities. This launch is yet another step in our vision of setting new benchmarks in urban living."

Gaur Yamuna City has emerged as a beacon of integrated development, and CLUB 16 further enhances the living experience for its residents. Strategically located at the confluence of residential, industrial, and commercial growth, the township enjoys direct connectivity to upcoming infrastructure including the Noida International Airport, logistics hubs, and mobility corridors. Gaur Yamuna City is an integrated township on the Yamuna Expressway, with multiple plotted dwellings, a group housing society, and multiple commercial developments, all of which have been delivered. The township already includes a CBSE affiliated school, landscaped park, a scenic lake park, and an approx 10-acre sports park. Gaurs Group had unveiled the tallest statue of Lord Krishna - 108 ft tall within this township which is a matter of great pride for the region and the state.

Furthermore, Sarthak Gaur, Director, Gaurs Group, shared, "Our presence on the Yamuna Expressway has never been about short-term gains-it has always been about vision and long-term value creation. We foresaw the potential of this corridor years ago and committed to building a world-class township here. Today, with more than 10,000 residents and thriving infrastructure, Gaur Yamuna City stands as a living example of what foresight, integrity, and timely execution can deliver."

He added, "As industries, institutions, and hospitality projects populate the Yamuna Expressway belt, the demand for livable, well-developed communities will surge. With CLUB 16, we're not just meeting that demand, we're anticipating it. We are proud to have laid the foundation for what is fast becoming one of India's most dynamic urban centres."

Beyond residential progress, the Yamuna Expressway is experiencing a multi-sectoral boom. Several industrial clusters are already operational, while institutional campuses, retail hubs, corporate parks, and hospitality projects are in active development. With the Noida International Airport expected to become operational soon, the region is primed to emerge as a major economic and lifestyle hub, drawing investment and talent from across the country. Gaurs Group too has major plans in the Yamuna Expressway region and is gearing up to launch a luxury group housing project soon on a 12-acre land parcel in Sector 22-D.

With a legacy spanning nearly three decades, Gaursons India Private Limited is one of India's most trusted and prolific real estate developers. The Group has delivered over 65 million sq. ft., developed 70+ projects, and handed over more than 75,000 units to date, including three integrated townships. Its commitment to quality and delivery has earned the trust of over 1,00,000 satisfied customers. Gaurs Group has also set industry benchmarks--delivering 15,000 units in a single year (2015), which is perhaps a national record till date of delivering maximum property units in a single calendar year by a private developer. With a diversified portfolio across residential, commercial, retail, and hospitality, Gaurs Group continues to redefine urban living in India.

