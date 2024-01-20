GD Goenka School Lucknow Reverberates With Ram-Naam, Video Gone Viral!

PNN

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20: Get ready for a historic spectacle on January 22, 2024! The world is abuzz as India prepares to rewrite history with the consecration of deities at the much-anticipated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Festivities are already in full swing, and 'Ram Naam' echoes worldwide.

The fervor extends to GD Goenka School in Lucknow, where Chairman Sarvesh Goel, Principal Dr Prerna Mitra, and students join the global celebration. 'Ram' resonates in every corner, and even the school, on this auspicious occasion, is immersed in the spirit of the event.

In a heartwarming gesture, a video dedicated to the upcoming event has gone viral, garnering millions of views and likes in less than 24 hours. Shared across GD Goenka Lucknow's official social media accounts, the video captures the enthusiasm and joy of students and staff, despite ongoing exams and junior sections being closed.

Click the link to Watch the Viral Video.: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2SDHiAPkqd/?igsh=MXJmM2hzcThjeWM0bg%3D%3D

Goel emphasizes the message of harmony, peace, and spirituality conveyed through the viral recreation of 'Jai Shri Ram' on platforms like Youtube, Instagram, and Facebook. The performance involves everyone, from students to administrative staff and even the bus driver, showcasing the unity, love, and empathy within the GD Goenka School community.

As the world celebrates the re-establishment of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, GD Goenka School takes pride in contributing to this global jubilation. The recreation not only symbolizes the school's commitment to culture and civilization but also establishes it as one of the top-best schools in Lucknow, echoing the principles of good governance, ideology, and ethical practices associated with Lord Ram.

