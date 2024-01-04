Gener8 Experiences lights up night life in Mumbai with its maiden edition, Nina's come back to India - the freshest experience in Electronica is here!

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 4: Mumbai played host to techno's true homecoming with Gener8 Experiences which reverberated through the city's nerves. The air was thick with anticipation as the crowd eagerly awaited the sonic feast that awaited them. The one of a kind spectacle took place at the Nesco Convention Centre Hall No 4 in Mumbai which was transformed into a sonic and ethereal haven for techno. With a lineup that blended local ingenuity with international legend Nina Kraviz, the inaugural edition of Gener8 Experiences left crowds asking for more!

Gener8 experiences spearheaded it's first chapter with Nina Kraviz in the city to uplift how Techno music gigs are produced in India, providing a spine chilling experience for techno enthusiasts from the country's OG experimental music capital. The show offered everything from maxed out light & sound engineering, stunning display of visual graphics & light installations that made people transport to another heaven , a delectable fusion of ethereal soundscape and unique tunes of tech, all under Mumbai's Nesco Convention Centre. "It is time India saw an Internationally ranked show with all concert ops done at the finest level. We stand for a certain quality of show - No, we're not just another techno gig in your city. See you soon." - says Head of Marketing for Gener8 Saswat Deb Barman.

The inaugural event kicked off with a burst of energy, featuring outstanding performances from Indian mega tech heads & the domestic headliner Bullzeye. Ana lilia B2B Kashish, one of the most loved artists coupled together, took breaths away with the assorted mix of their beats. The night reached its crescendo with the headlining act, Nina Kraviz, who brought the house down with their cult-favourite anthems like Bailando & white horse, ending with an absolute banger with high-octane energy amongst the head-banging audiences singing along to tarde.

"Gener8 experiences are all about giving a new experience with never seen before production and sound. We've arrived and we are here to stay" says CEO & Founder of Gener8 Shourya Ahuja .The electrifying fusion of India's rich tech tapestry with the pulsating rhythms of the city's illustrious music scene marked a significant milestone for Gener8 Experiences debut edition with Nina Kraviz. It was a truly memorable experience for all fans present! From local talent gems to international stars, the soundscape brought a mix of sounds that everyone could groove to. The cheers for each beat and note proved that the Gener8 Experiences was something special. As the festival wrapped up, it left behind memories of a lifetime and a reminder of how live music can bring people and communities together.

Gener8 was born out of a necessity to bring truly transformative music experiences and production scape to India. Gener8 is here to elevate your senses with electrifying beats and take you on a sonic journey like never before.

Gener8 Experiences | https://www.instagram.com/gener8.in/ Instagram

Gener8 Experiences | marketing@gener8.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)