VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18: Bharat1.ai hosted India's first quadrupedal athletic showcase at the AI & Robotics Pavilion at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, organised by the Government of Karnataka. The race was flagged off by D.K. Shivakumar, Chief Minister of Karnataka, marking a significant moment of government endorsement for India's emerging physical AI ecosystem. Three of India's top quadrupedal robotics companies, General Autonomy, Strider Robotics and xTerra Robotics, raced head-to-head. General Autonomy won the race, which consisted of robotic dogs covering the distance of 100 mts.

"It's not about winning or losing the race. Rather, the fact that three homegrown robotics companies building quadrupeds were able to compete without breaking down shows that the depth of cutting-edge AI companies in India is growing in a healthy way." Umakant Soni, Co-founder, Bharat1.ai.

Physical AI, where AI moves from screens into machines that walk, run and work, is a fast-growing field in which India is aiming for a leadership position. As Professor Raj Reddy, an AI pioneer and the first person of Asian origin to win the Turing Award, has said: "Physical Intelligence is a field that enhances the physical capabilities of the human being; computer science and AI are fields that enhance our mental capabilities." The race showed India-built quadrupedal robots in action in front of the public.

Bharat1.ai is a Humanity Centric AI City in Bengaluru, home to a 5,00,000 sq ft AI Super Park for startups, researchers and builders. https://bharat1.ai/

Media contact:

Mamatha Venkatesh | mamathavenkatesh@bharat1.ai |

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