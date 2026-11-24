VMPL

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 24: Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited, and the General Insurance Council, under the guidance of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), hosted a Grievance Redressal Camp in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, on November 20, as part of the nationwide Grievance Resolution Month initiative.

Forty-one insurers spanning general, life, and health were present, and they were able to successfully resolve 90 claims, with settlements worth ₹2.96 crore. This industry-wide initiative encourages insurers to undertake a comprehensive review of pending grievances and disputes and take proactive steps towards their expeditious resolution. As part of the initiative, Grievance Redressal Camps are being held across 16 cities in India. These camps are being organized by the General Insurance Council and the Life Insurance Council.

The Dehradun camp brought together key stakeholders from across the insurance ecosystem, including officials from IRDAI, the Office of the Insurance Ombudsman, participating insurers, and policyholders. IRDAI dignitaries, Mr. Manoj Kumar Chattlani, Chief General Manager and Head of the Health Department, Mr. Bhaskar Theertharaman, DGM, Intermediaries Dept., State Level coordinating Officer (SLCO) for Uttarakhand, Mr. Somesh Rao Busi, Assistant General Manager, Policyholders Protection and Grievance Redressal Department, along with Mr. Rajiv Talwar, Insurance Ombudsman, Noida, were present. Also, in attendance were the senior representatives from Zurich Kotak General Insurance, including Mr. Parshant Arora, Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel and Mr. Shailendra Sharma, Head RUSO and EMG Retail business head, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, along with representatives from other participating insurance companies.

The key sessions highlighted the industry's ongoing efforts to make grievance redressal more accessible, transparent, and customer-centric through platforms such as the Bima Bharosa portal and the Insurance Ombudsman framework. The discussions also focused on empowering policyholders with greater awareness of their rights and responsibilities, enabling them to make informed decisions and derive maximum value from their insurance coverage.

Aligned with the regulator's vision of 'Insurance for All by 2047', the initiative reinforces the insurance industry's commitment to enhancing customer trust, strengthening policyholder protection, and building a more resilient and inclusive insurance ecosystem.

About Zurich Kotak General Insurance:

Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited ((Zurich Kotak General Insurance) is a 70:30 joint venture between Zurich Insurance Group and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The company adopted its new name in August 2024, following Zurich Insurance Group's acquisition of a 70% stake in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited. Originally established in 2015, Zurich Kotak has evolved into one of the youngest and fastest-growing non-life insurance firms in India. The company offers a comprehensive suite of non-life insurance products in Retail and Commercial segments designed to meet the evolving needs of individuals, families, and businesses. Backed by the global legacy of Zurich and the trusted brand of Kotak, the company is committed to building a modern, technology-driven insurance franchise that delivers reliable protection and long-term value, which supports India's growing insurance penetration and financial resilience.

For more details, please contact:

Shruti Nitesh| shruti.nitesh@zurichkotak.com| +91 8108000974

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