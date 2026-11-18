NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 18: Geniemode, a leading technology-enabled apparel sourcing company, planted 1,000 saplings at Matri Van Forest in Ghata, Gurugram. Responding to COP31's spotlight on the UN Decade for Afforestation and Reforestation (2027-2036), the initiative is estimated to sequester approximately 31 tonnes of carbon in 10 years*.

The plantation comprised 300 Lasoda, 200 Siras, 200 Amla, 200 Kachnar and 100 Kusum saplings. These native species strengthen local biodiversity, improve soil quality, provide shade and fodder, while also offering nutritional and medicinal value for surrounding communities, and shelter for birds and other wildlife.

"We, at Geniemode, believe that businesses must contribute positively to support the communities and nature, to be sustainable. This belief was actioned with the plantation drive, where over 50 of our team members, including me and my co-founder contributed. We are committed to reduce our carbon footprint and contribute to the UN's Decade for Afforestation and Reforestation", said Mr. Amit Sharma, Founder and CEO, Geniemode.

This initiative has been undertaken in collaboration with Give Me Trees Trust, which will take complete post-plantation care, including watering, provision of manure, mulching, weeding the surrounding area and even replace dead saplings, if any.

Further, Mr. Tanuj Gangwani, Co-founder and Director, Geniemode added, "We owe a lot to the nature and communities, especially where we are located. Our objective was to give back to the stakeholders that empower us to continue running our businesses. Since Gurugram is our home base, it was a natural place to begin with. We wanted our colleagues to participate in something tangible, and planting trees gave us that opportunity."

This small effort marks a step towards creating a living green space for Gurugram's future generations.

About Geniemode

Geniemode (geniemode.com) is a tech-enabled apparel sourcing company based in Gurugram. They work with global buyers and manufacturers across fashion and apparels. They offer end-to-end solutions including designs, product development, sourcing, manufacturing, quality assurance, compliance and logistics.

* Source: I-Tree Eco Tool. Actual carbon sequestration may vary depending on sapling survival and growth.

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