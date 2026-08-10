GEPL Season 3 ends in style: Defending champs Chennai Falcons beat Sara Tendulkar's Mumbai Grizzlies to retain the crown

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 10: Season 3 of the Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL), conceptualised by JetSynthesys, a global leader in digital entertainment and technology, concluded with a high-stakes finale. The defending champions Chennai Falcons, jointly owned by Gopal Srinivasan, Madhusudana R., Arjun Santhanakrishnan, retained their crown in a spectacular fashion after quelling a strong challenge from Sara Tendulkar-owned Mumbai Grizzlies in the final of the third season of the JetSynthesys' Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL) on Sunday. In the title clash, Chennai Falcons endured some nervous moments on their way to a 2-1 victory over Mumbai Grizzlies in a best-of-three title clash. With the teams tied at 1-1 following the second final, the Falcons won the third and final contest by two wickets to retain the title.

Peyush Bansal-owned Delhi Sharks ended the tournament as the second runners-up while Bengaluru Badgers, co-owned by Nikhil Kamath, Ankit Nagori and Prashanth Prakash, went home after finishing fourth.

Mumbai Grizzlies' Jetha Ram finished the tournament as the leading run-scorer with 488 runs, earning him the Orange Cap. Nadeem of Chennai Falcons claimed the Purple Cap after topping the bowling charts with 19 wickets.

Chennai Falcons' Deepak, who also finished as the tournament's third-highest run-scorer, was named the Emerging Player of the Tournament.

Jetha Ram capped his impressive campaign by also being named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Tournament, having contributed 488 runs and 14 wickets for the Mumbai Grizzlies.

Powered by Real Cricket™, GEPL has consistently attracted some of India's most prominent business founders, investors, and cultural figures, owners who have backed the league not as a sponsorship play, but as franchises to build a long-term institution.

The finale drew participation from a strong slate of stakeholders, including Sara Tendulkar (owner of Mumbai Grizzlies), Prashant Prakash (co-owner of Bengaluru Badgers), Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla, Chairman of Poonawalla Group, Sean Sohn, CEO, Krafton India, and famous Indian actor & television presenter, Mandira Bedi.

Rajan Navani, Chairman of JetSynthesys, said, "Season 3 has been the biggest proof yet of what GEPL set out to do - build a genuine sport, not just a tournament. Eight franchises, our first international broadcast, and a final as closely fought as this one are all signs that the ambition behind GEPL is real and only growing. My congratulations to Chennai Falcons on a hard-fought title defence, and to every franchise that made this season bigger than anything we've done before."

Jogesh Lulla, Senior Vice President - Sports, JetSynthesys, said, "This has been our most competitive season yet, and a final this tight is the best possible proof of that. Chennai Falcons have shown once again what it takes to win under pressure, and performances like Jetha Ram's all-round campaign are exactly the kind of stories we set out to tell this season. We're already looking ahead to Season 4."

Sara Tendulkar, who has been involved since the early stages of Season 2, and owner of the Mumbai Grizzlies, shared, "Growing up surrounded by on field cricket my whole life, GEPL was something completely new for me, and there was so much to learn. What struck me most is how much dedication and hard work goes into e-cricket, just like the game I've grown up around. I couldn't be prouder of what the Mumbai Grizzlies achieved this season. Chennai Falcons played brilliantly and thoroughly deserve the win".

Gopal Srinivasan, Co-owner, Chennai Falcons said, "Congratulations to the Chennai Falcons on defending the title. Doing it in a season with eight incredibly competitive franchises makes this all the more special, and it's something we're genuinely proud of. GEPL keeps raising the bar every year, and it's exciting to see our team innovate with new strategies and capabilities to continue to be best in class."

Prashant Prakash, Co-owner, Bengaluru Badgers, said, "Finishing fourth in a field this competitive tells you how much stronger GEPL has become as a league. Every franchise this season had real depth, and the standard of play across all eight teams was noticeably higher than what we saw before. As an investor, that's exactly the trajectory you want to see - a league getting harder to win, not easier."

Mandira Bedi, who was present at the Grand Finale, said, "The growth of GEPL every year is something else - the organisation, the venue, the standard of play, all of it keeps getting better. What stands out most is how accessible it is - all you need is a phone and reflexes, and that's exactly what 'Yeh Hamara Cricket Hai' means to me. Congratulations to Chennai Falcons, and JetSynthesys for building something this special."

After a successful second season, the Season 3 had expanded to eight full franchises with the addition of Kolkata Hawks (owned by music icon Sonu Nigam) and Gujarat Wolves (owned by veteran esports player Scout - Tanmay Singh), along with the existing six franchises, -- Delhi Sharks (Peyush Bansal), Bengaluru Badgers (Nikhil Kamath, Ankit Nagori, Prashanth Prakash), Chennai Falcons (Gopal Srinivasan, Madhusudanan R, Arjun Santhanakrishnan), Mumbai Grizzlies (Sara Tendulkar), Pune Stallions (Suniel Shetty), and Hyderabad Rhinos (Amit Mehta), marking a milestone in this year's journey into a mainstream, franchise-led sports and entertainment property.

With Season 3 setting new benchmarks in scale, viewership and international reach, JetSynthesys has confirmed that GEPL will return for a fourth season, with plans already underway to deepen the league's community and grassroots footprint.

About GEPL:

The Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL), launched by JetSynthesys, is the World's Only Franchise-Based E-Cricket League, bridging the gap between cricket, esports, and entertainment. The league offers a unique platform for aspiring athletes to showcase their talent while engaging millions of fans across India and beyond.

About JetSynthesys:

JetSynthesys is a global leader in digital entertainment and technology, specialising in video gaming & esports, and creators & experiences. With a reach spanning 180 countries and millions of users, JetSynthesys is committed to building innovative ecosystems where technology, video gaming, and entertainment converge. Founded in 2014 by Rajan Navani, JetSynthesys continues to redefine digital experiences while championing inclusivity and engagement across its platforms.

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