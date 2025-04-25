Geri Care, India's Pioneer in Integrated Geriatric Care, Launches its First Assisted Living Centre for Elders in Bengaluru

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 25: Geri Care Health Services, India's first integrated, geriatrician-led healthcare provider for senior citizens, has announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind Assisted Living Centre in Bengaluru. Located at St. John's Road, Ulsoor, this 100-bed premium skilled nursing facility marks a major milestone in Geri Care's national expansion and introduces a first-of-its-kind eldercare solution to the city.

This expansion follows Geri Care's recent institutional fundraise from a major healthcare-focused private equity firm, accelerating the company's growth into new markets and strengthening of its continuum of eldercare services across India.

Purpose-built to support elders who require round-the-clock medical supervision in a home-like environment, the Ulsoor facility offers 24/7 on-site doctor support,dedicated geriatric nursing staff, and thoughtfully designed living spaces. It is Bengaluru's first eldercare facility to feature a dedicated High Dependency Unit (HDU) for high-risk patients and a Mind and Memory Unit for specialized dementia care--setting a new benchmark in elder-focused healthcare in the city.

Geri Care's Ulsoor facility--its fifth Assisted Living Centre nationally--offers a holistic range of long term and short-stay services for elders, including post-hospitalization recovery, rehabilitation, dementia care, palliative care, and respite care. Designed for comfort and dignity, the center features well-appointed elder-friendly rooms, 360-degree wellness support, recreation lounges, and social engagement spaces, along with 24x7 entertainment and connectivity. Residents are provided with dietician-curated meals tailored to their nutritional needs. The campus also houses a Geriatric Multispecialty Day Clinic with visiting specialist consultants, a fully equipped Physiotherapy Unit and a unique Day Care facility for the elderly.

Dr. Lakshmipathy Ramesh, Founder & Managing Director, Geri Care Health Services, said:

"We are proud to bring Geri Care's Assisted Living Centre to Bengaluru--a city with a vibrant senior population and a pressing need for specialized, long-term elder care. Unlike conventional options, our centers offer medically supervised living led by geriatricians and supported by trained geriatric nurses, ensuring seamless care for elders with chronic conditions, post-surgical recovery needs, or age-related decline. With a holistic model that priorities safety, dignity, and compassionate support, we believe Bengaluru will wholeheartedly embrace this much-needed, future-ready alternative in eldercare."

Geri Care also offers Home Care services--including nursing, doctor visits, lab diagnostics and physiotherapy--that are available within a 5km radius. The company is set to launch its second Assisted Living Centre in the city at Sarjapur and is rapidly expanding its footprint across South India, with upcoming centers in Coimbatore, Hyderabad, and Kochi.

About Geri Care

Founded in 2018 by renowned geriatrician Dr. Lakshmipathy Ramesh, Geri Care is India's first healthcare network exclusively focused on the needs of senior citizens. It offers a seamless 360-degree continuum of care--from personalized home care to hospital-based services, assisted living, and specialty geriatric clinics. As pioneers of integrated eldercare, Geri Care's team brings over 100 years of combined expertise in geriatric practice and currently serves over 50,000 elders across cities. The company also runs India's first multi-specialty hospitals, exclusively for senior citizens. To learn more, visit https://www.gericare.in/.

