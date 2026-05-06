GGGI Onboards ISGF to Amplify ALCBT (Asia Low Carbon Buildings Transition) Project Outreach, Accelerating India's Transition to Low-Carbon Buildings

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], May 6: The Asia Low Carbon Buildings Transition (ALCBT) Project is a five-year initiative aimed at facilitating the nationwide transition towards Low Carbon Buildings (LCBs) across five Asian countries namely Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam. The project focuses on the successful implementation of technical, planning, and institutional tools for LCBs, streamlined by key public and private sector stakeholders, resulting in direct emissions reductions by 2028.

Supported by the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMUKN), Government of Germany under the International Climate Initiative (IKI), the project is spearheaded by the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), in collaboration with consortium partners including the ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE) from Indonesia; Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) from India; and HEAT International GmbH from Germany.

In India, the project is being implemented across the states of Kerala, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh with support from State Designated Agencies and subnational governments under the guidance of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India.

As of March 2026, the project has made significant progress in advancing the adoption of low-carbon buildings in India. A comprehensive buildings registry covering 1,687 buildings across the three states has been developed, with 302 buildings already assessed using the Building Emission Assessment Tool (BEAT), developed under the project. As a next step, 60 buildings are being identified for targeted cooling retrofits to enhance energy efficiency.

The project has also trained over 2,400 professionals across 18 states in India, with 24% female participation. These include material manufacturers, technology providers, ESCOs, energy auditors, government officials, financial institutions, and other building sector experts.

At the academic level, a detailed curriculum gap assessment has been completed, and four universities have expressed interest in integrating low-carbon building concepts into their syllabuses. These efforts are further supported by the development of a wide range of knowledge products and technical reports available on the ALCBT project website.

To further strengthen outreach and scale up project visibility and replicability across India, the India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF) has been onboarded as the Engagement & Outreach Partner for the ALCBT Project. ISGF will support strategic communications, outreach, and stakeholder engagement, with a focus on amplifying awareness and accelerating the adoption of low-carbon buildings across the country.

Know more about the project: https://alcbt.gggi.org/india/

About GGGI

Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) is a treaty-based international, inter-governmental organization. It is dedicated to supporting and promoting strong, inclusive and sustainable economic growth in developing countries and emerging economies. Since its establishment as an international organization at the RIO+20 Conference in 2012, GGGI's membership has grown from 18 founding signatories to over 55 Members and 30 Partner States at the end of 2025. GGGI draws upon the lessons learnt from this cross-regional pool of green growth experiences to pursue the transformative green growth agenda alongside its Members and Partners.

Follow us on X | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram

For more information, visit: https://gggi.org

About ISGF

The India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF) is a Think-Tank of global repute on Energy Transition, Electric Mobility and Grid Modernization. ISGF, established as a Public Private Partnership initiative of Government of India in 2011, is spearheading the mission to accelerate electric grid modernization and energy transition in India. ISGF is registered as a Not for Profit Society under Indian Societies Act and have its registered office at CBIP Building, Malcha Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi 110021.

Follow us on X | Facebook| LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram

For more information, visit: ISGF (www.indiasmartgrid.org)

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2972729/GGGI_ISGF_Amplify_ALCBT.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2845462/5953570/ISGF_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)