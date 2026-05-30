"Ghabadkund" Marks the Beginning of Dr. Rasik Kadam's Marathi Cinematic Universe Vision

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 29: As the countdown begins for its theatrical release on June 19, 2026, Ghabadkund is steadily emerging as one of the most ambitious Marathi films in recent years. Produced by Dr. Rasik Kadam under the banner of Icone De Style Pvt Ltd, the film is generating strong attention for introducing the concept of a Marathi cinematic universe, a bold storytelling approach rarely explored in regional Indian cinema.

The growing buzz intensified after the release of the film's producer's talk video, where Dr. Rasik Kadam outlined his long-term vision behind the project. Rather than positioning Ghabadkund as a standalone release, Kadam introduced it as the beginning of a larger interconnected storytelling ecosystem where characters, narratives, and timelines evolve across multiple stories. This idea of creating a Marathi cinematic universe has already sparked curiosity among audiences and industry circles alike.

At the center of the film lies a mysterious treasure hunt wrapped in suspense, action, emotional conflict, and human drama. The title itself carries symbolic meaning. "Ghabad" refers to sudden wealth or unexpected fortune, while "Kund" means a deep well or reservoir. Together, Ghabadkund follows a gripping journey involving hidden treasure, dangerous secrets, and the psychological tensions that emerge among those searching for it.

Directed by Pritam S.K. Patil, the film reunites the successful creative collaboration between Patil and producer Rasik Kadam, following the success of Alyad Palyad. However, Ghabadkund operates on a far grander scale. One of its biggest highlights is its massive custom-built set near Khed-Shivapur in Pune, spread across nearly 10,000 to 12,000 square feet. Designed specifically for the film's mysterious atmosphere, the set features caves, ancient temples, water ponds, deep wells, hidden pathways, and underground structures that elevate the visual storytelling.

The film's ensemble cast includes Devdatta Nage, Kushal Badrike, Sandeep Pathak, Shashank Shende, Prajakta Hanamghar, Smita Paigude-Anjute, Vaishnavi Kalyankar, Rocky Deshmukh, Aarohi Bhoir, and Sahil Analdevar. Together, they bring to life a story built around greed, trust, betrayal, and survival, all unfolding within the larger framework of a Marathi cinematic universe.

What further distinguishes the project is Dr. Rasik Kadam's structured approach to filmmaking. Known for blending creative ambition with business discipline, Kadam has consistently emphasized long-term intellectual property creation rather than one-time productions. His vision for Ghabadkund reflects this strategy, positioning the film as the launchpad for future interconnected stories while simultaneously pushing Marathi cinema toward larger technical and cinematic standards.

The production also boasts strong technical backing. Action choreography has been handled by renowned South Indian stunt director Karthik, while cinematography is led by Yogesh Koli, editing by Saumitra Dharashivkar, and art direction by Yogesh Ingle. Supported by Valentina Industries Ltd., the film will release in Marathi, Hindi, and Telugu, significantly expanding its reach across audiences.

As anticipation continues to grow, Ghabadkund is shaping up to be far more than a suspense thriller. With its scale, mystery-driven narrative, lavish production design, and the introduction of a Marathi cinematic universe, the film stands as one of the most ambitious regional cinema projects slated for 2026.

Step into the beginning of a Marathi cinematic universe. Watch the trailer now.

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