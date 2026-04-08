Ghadi Detergent Powers Protection Beyond Clean Clothes with 'Rakshak Charger' Initiative at Mumbai's Dhobi Ghat

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8: In a thoughtful extension of its core philosophy of cleanliness, Ghadi Detergent has introduced an innovative, purpose-driven solution -- the 'Rakshak Charger' -- at Dhobi Ghat, one of the world's largest open-air laundries. Home to over 7,000 workers, Dhobi Ghat is an integral part of Mumbai's cultural and economic fabric. However, with persistent water stagnation across the area, the region remains highly susceptible to mosquito breeding, leading to an increased risk of vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.

Recognising this everyday challenge, Ghadi Detergent, in collaboration with Inventech - Laqshya Media Group, has developed a customised product innovation that goes beyond its traditional promise of fabric care. The 'Rakshak Charger' is a dual-purpose mobile charging device designed to not only power phones but also actively repel mosquitoes. This simple yet impactful innovation seamlessly integrates into daily life, offering continuous protection without requiring any additional effort or behavioural change from users.

According to public health estimates, India witnesses approximately 2-3 million cases of mosquito-borne infections annually, with densely populated urban clusters contributing significantly due to water stagnation. In micro-environments such as Dhobi Ghat, exposure to mosquito activity remains a year-round concern rather than a seasonal issue. Designed as a plug-and-use solution, the Rakshak Charger ensures:

* Continuous mosquito protection while charging devices

* Ease of use with no change in daily habits

* A practical and accessible solution for vulnerable communities

The devices have been distributed across households in and around Dhobi Ghat, functioning as silent protectors--working unobtrusively in the background while daily life continues.

With this initiative, Ghadi Detergent reinforces its belief that cleanliness extends beyond garments to the environment people live in.

Commenting on the initiative, Sommnath Sengupta, CEO, Inventech - Laqshya Media Group, said, "The most effective innovations are the ones that blend into everyday life. With the Rakshak Charger, we aimed to create a simple utility that delivers meaningful protection--without demanding any extra effort from the user."

Through the 'Rakshak Charger' initiative, Ghadi Detergent not only addresses a critical public health concern but also sets a compelling example of how brands can create tangible, community-first impact through thoughtful innovation.

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