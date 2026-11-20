VMPL

Keralam [India], November 20: A Ugandan toddler whose life was saved through complex heart surgery at Rajagiri Hospital, Ernakulam, Keralam, has received a heartwarming welcome from the globally acclaimed dance group Ghetto Kids upon returning home, bringing an inspiring story of compassion from Keralam to the world.

One-year-old Raudhah Amiirah Kiboneka was born with a hole in her heart and a leaking heart valve, conditions that had affected her growth, feeding and overall health. With support from Ghetto Kids, whose foundation she is associated with, Raudhah travelled from Uganda to Rajagiri Hospital for treatment.

At just one year and 16 days old, she underwent complex heart surgery performed by a multidisciplinary team led by Dr. Mustafa Janeel M, Senior Consultant, Paediatric Cardiac Surgery, along with Consultants Dr. Preeti Kathel, Dr. Sajith Sulaiman and Dr. Bijina Bharathan K, and Paediatric Cardiologist Dr. S. Venkateswaran.

Following the surgery, Raudhah made a remarkable recovery. She began feeding well, gained weight and regained her energy. Dr. Mustafa Janeel said that the child had made an encouraging recovery and that timely intervention had played a crucial role in achieving the successful outcome.

After seven days of hospitalisation and the necessary follow-up evaluations, Raudhah was discharged in good health and prepared to return to Uganda. Before her departure, she was also part of the Christmas celebrations at Rajagiri Hospital. The hospital team bid her farewell with gifts and a special cake bearing her little handprint.

Upon arriving in Uganda from Ernakulam, Raudhah was given a grand welcome by the Ghetto Kids, who greeted her with banners and gifts. Celebrating her recovery, the children danced to a Malayalam song, expressing their gratitude to Keralam and the Malayali community. The heartwarming video shared on the group's social media platforms, which have millions of followers, has taken the story of Raudhah's recovery and Kerala's compassion to a global audience.

Executive Director of Rajagiri Hospital, Fr. Johnson Vazhappilly CMI, said that Raudhah's treatment was undertaken as part of Mission for Little Hearts, the hospital's global initiative to provide life-saving heart surgeries for children. He also expressed happiness at the opportunity to collaborate with Ghetto Kids. By choosing a hospital in Keralam to save the life of one of their own, Ghetto Kids have further strengthened the bond of friendship and compassion between Uganda and Kerala.

Founded in 2014 by teacher and choreographer Dauda Kavuma, Ghetto Kids works to support underprivileged and orphaned children in Kampala, Uganda, through education, shelter, food and dance. The group has gained international recognition through its performances on global platforms, including the FIFA World Cup, and is also familiar to Keralam audiences through its appearance alongside Mohanlal in the film Operation Ganga.

Raudhah's journey from Uganda to Keralam and back home is a story of a life saver, but also of the bonds that healthcare, kindness and human connection can create across countries.

About Rajagiri Hospital

Established in 2014 by the Rajagiri (CMI) group of institutions, Rajagiri Hospital is a quaternary care facility located in Chunangamvely, Aluva, Keralam. Set across a 40-acre green landscape, the hospital combines advanced medical technology with compassionate care to deliver comprehensive healthcare services. Accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI), NABH and NABL, Rajagiri Hospital has touched nearly two million lives through its commitment to quality and affordable healthcare. Its vision, 'To Give Life Abundantly', guides its efforts to provide world-class medical care to patients from India and abroad.

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