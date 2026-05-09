Gift of Wellness gets inclusive this Mother's Day. Celebrating Mother Figures, and Not Just Mothers

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], May 8: This Mother's Day, Tattva Wellness Spa is embracing a more inclusive way to celebrate the women who nurture, support, and shape our lives. Moving beyond gifts only for mothers, Tattva's customisable Mother's Day E-Gift Cards are designed for every mother figure -- including mothers, grandmothers, mothers-in-law, new mothers, pet mothers, mentors, caregivers, and women who have offered love, guidance, and care in their own unique ways.

As the idea of motherhood becomes more expansive, Mother's Day gifting is also becoming more personal and thoughtful. With Tattva's E-Gift Cards, people can gift a spa experience that offers time, rest, and wellbeing -- a meaningful gesture for women who often balance family, work, relationships, and responsibilities with quiet strength.

A Gift That Says: "You Deserve to Be Cared For Too"

Mother's Day gifting has traditionally been associated with flowers, cards, meals, or keepsakes. While these gestures remain special, today's consumers are increasingly seeking gifts that feel personal, useful, and experience-led.

Tattva Wellness Spa's E-Gift Card offers a modern and meaningful way to express gratitude. With a customisable value ranging from INR 3,500 to INR 15,000, the gift card allows the recipient to choose her preferred wellness experience, including massages, facials, and holistic therapies. The gift card can easily be purchased online at www.tattvaspa.com and is instantly delivered to the recipient's inbox.

The E-Gift Card can also carry a customised personal message, making it more intimate and memorable. Whether it is a note of thanks to a mother, a message of love to a grandmother, or a gesture of appreciation for a woman who has been a pillar of strength, the gift becomes more than a transaction -- it becomes an expression of care.

Why an E-Gift Card Makes for a Thoughtful Mother's Day Gift

Tattva Wellness Spa's E-Gift Card is designed for convenience, flexibility, and personal choice.

With Tattva's nationwide presence across premium hotels, resorts, and standalone locations, recipients can redeem their gift at a spa destination that suits them. The experience gives them the freedom to choose from a wide range of therapies, including relaxing massages, rejuvenating facials, and wellness rituals tailored to their needs.

The E-Gift Card is delivered instantly to the recipient's inbox, making it ideal for last-minute gifting without compromising on thoughtfulness. It is easy to redeem and allows the recipient to select a time, location, and therapy that works best for her.

For women who are constantly planning for others, this gift gives them the rare luxury of choosing something entirely for themselves.

Celebrating Bonds with Mother-Daughter Spa Experiences

For those who want to make Mother's Day more experiential, Tattva Wellness Spa also offers the option of a Mother-Daughter Spa Experience, where mothers and daughters can enjoy a shared wellness escape with a choice of 60-minute or 90-minute spa therapies.

With a wide range of massage options available, including Swedish Massage, Deep Tissue Massage, Indian Abhyanga Massage, Potli Massage, and more, the experience gives them the opportunity to pause, reconnect, and create memories in a calming spa environment. Whether through a relaxing massage, a revitalising facial, or a serene wellness ritual, the experience allows both to spend quality time together away from the rush of everyday life.

In an age where schedules are full and conversations often happen in passing, a shared spa experience becomes a meaningful way to celebrate the bond between generations.

For Every Mother Figure

Tattva's Mother's Day campaign expands the idea of motherhood beyond traditional definitions. It recognises that care can come from many places -- a grandmother who shaped childhood memories, a sister who became a source of strength, a friend navigating new motherhood, a daughter caring for her parents, or a mentor who offered guidance at the right time.

The campaign encourages people to honour every woman who has nurtured, supported, protected, inspired, or simply shown up when it mattered most.

Statement from Leadership

"Being a working mother myself, I understand how full and demanding life can be. Women often move through their days balancing work, home, family, and countless responsibilities, while placing their own well-being last.

My mother has been a constant source of strength, perspective, and inspiration in my life. Despite the demands of a busy professional schedule, I have always believed in making time to honour her on occasions such as Mother's Day, because gratitude, especially towards those who have shaped us, deserves to be expressed with thoughtfulness and sincerity.

Through Tattva's Mother's Day gifting experience, we want people to celebrate not only mothers in the traditional sense, but every woman who has nurtured, guided, and supported them. A spa experience is a thoughtful way to say: you are valued, you are appreciated, and you deserve to be cared for too."

Shipra Sharma

Co-founder, Tattva Wellness Spa (Elementia Wellness Pvt Ltd)

About Tattva Wellness Spa

Tattva Wellness Spa is a wellness brand by Elementia Wellness Pvt Ltd, operating a wide network of spa centres across India through partnerships with leading hospitality brands and standalone locations. With 100+ locations and 13+ years of expertise, Tattva Wellness Spa is inspired by the five elements -- Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vaayu, and Akash -- guided by its philosophy: "Live More - Do More."

Gift a spa experience at: www.tattvaspa.com

Media Contact

Shipra Sharma

Email: shipra@tattvaspa.com

Mobile: +91 9560386676

Website: www.tattvaspa.com

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