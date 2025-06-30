Giftex Unveils 'Timeless Treasures' -- An Auction Celebrating the Art of Exceptional Design

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30: In its upcoming auction, Timeless Treasures, Giftex will present a carefully curated selection of antiques and objets d'art that celebrate masterful craftsmanship and historical significance. The sale brings together an eclectic range of lots, including fine decorative pieces, furniture, silver, and vintage timepieces. Highlighted below are some of the key lots expected to draw significant attention from collectors and connoisseurs. The auction is scheduled for July 1-2, 2025

"With Timeless Treasures, we aim to bring to light remarkable pieces that blend historic relevance with refined artistry," said Manoj Mansukhani, Chief Marketing Officer at Giftex. "Each lot in the collection reflects a unique narrative, making it an exceptional opportunity for collectors to engage with timeless works of craftsmanship."

Lot 13: A Large Pair of Chinese Vases

Elegant and imposing, this pair of porcelain vases features blue floral and foliate designs set against a white ground. Each vase is defined by its tall neck and wide, flared rim, embodying classical Chinese ceramic aesthetics.

Estimate: ₹ 4,00,000 - 5,00,000

Lot 280: A Pair of Crystal Cornucopia Glasses by Baccarat

A rare offering from the renowned French glassmaker, this pair of cornucopia-shaped cut-crystal vases is finished with scalloped rims and silver-plated stems on circular bases. The pieces reflect Baccarat's signature precision and artistic finesse.

Estimate: ₹ 3,50,000 - 4,50,000

Lot 2: An English Hallmark Silver Centrepiece by Horace Woodward & Co, Birmingham

This elaborate centrepiece features a circular base with three scrolling arms holding cut-glass bowls. The central column is decorated with acanthus leaf motifs and supports a larger bowl at the top--an impressive display of English silver craftsmanship from the late 19th century.

Estimate: ₹ 5,70,000 - 6,70,000

Lot 282: An Ornate Rosewood Centre Table

An outstanding example of 19th-century furniture, this rosewood centre table features three sculpted legs in the form of elephants and a pedestal column, all supporting a circular marble top bordered with scrollwork.

Estimate: ₹ 6,00,000 - 7,00,000

Lot 283: A Meiji Bronze Animal Sculpture

A dynamic and intricate bronze composition from Japan's Meiji period, this sculpture depicts an elephant locked in a dramatic battle with two tigers. Rich in movement and detail, it captures the intense energy of nature's struggle.

Estimate: ₹ 6,00,000 - 7,00,000

Lot 1: A Vintage Clock with Westminster Chime

A stately English bracket clock housed in a black ebonised case with gilt mounts, this timepiece features a triple fusee movement, Westminster chime on eight bells, and a dial with three subsidiary dials. An ideal collector's piece combining visual grandeur with mechanical complexity.

Estimate: ₹ 6,00,000 - 10,00,000

With Timeless Treasures, Giftex continues its commitment to offering exceptional collectibles and heritage objects. The auction promises an exciting opportunity for collectors and interior aesthetes alike to acquire items of enduring beauty and value.

About Giftex:

With over three decades of experience, Giftex is India's premier gifting platform, known for its curated collections and innovative approach to luxury gifting. By hosting exclusive online auctions, Giftex continues to bring rare and valuable collectibles to the discerning collector.

