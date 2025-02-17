Giosun Healthcare Gains Recognition Ahead of Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2025

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 17: Giosun Healthcare Private Limited, a leader in Ayurvedic wellness and herbal innovations, recently hosted Rajesh Rathod, Executive Director of Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. (MPIDC), at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.

Strengthening Industrial Collaborations

Rathod's visit underscored the industrial growth opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, highlighting the state's investor-friendly policies and strategic advantages. During his engagement with Giosun Healthcare's leadership, he extended an exclusive invitation for the company to participate in the prestigious Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2025, scheduled for February 24-25 in Bhopal. This premier event serves as a platform for industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to explore investment and expansion prospects.

Pioneering Ayurvedic Innovation

Giosun Healthcare has set industry benchmarks in herbal cosmetics, personal care, and nutraceuticals, with a portfolio of over 700 natural wellness products. The company recently made an impact at the International Private Label & Contract Manufacturing (IPLCM) Expo 2025, showcasing groundbreaking Ayurvedic solutions that integrate traditional wisdom with modern science.

Among its standout innovations are:

* Re-enact Body Mists - Alcohol-free fragrances in five luxurious scents

* Ginisca Balm, Spray & Roll-On - Ayurvedic pain relief solutions

* One & Eight VG Tone Up - A breakthrough in intimate wellness

* Mintdrops Tooth Tabs - A sustainable, Ayurvedic alternative to toothpaste

Expansion and Future Growth

With a commitment to purity, efficacy, and sustainability, Giosun Healthcare is strategically exploring industrial expansion in Madhya Pradesh. This move will enhance production capabilities and reinforce its role in India's thriving herbal wellness sector. As global demand for chemical-free, eco-conscious solutions grows, Giosun Healthcare remains at the forefront of Ayurvedic innovation.

Participation in the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2025 marks another milestone in the company's mission to shape the future of Ayurvedic healthcare at both national and international levels.

For more information, visit https://giosun.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)