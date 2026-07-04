GIVA Kicks Off GIVA GOAT Sale Featuring the Brand's Biggest Online Offers

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 4: GIVA, one of India's leading omnichannel fine jewellery brands, today announced the launch of its GIVA GOAT Sale, one of the brand's biggest online shopping events of the year. Running from July 4 to July 12, exclusively on www.giva.co, the limited-time sale brings together some of GIVA's best offers across its silver jewellery collection.

Built around the theme of "GOAT Discounts" and "The Greatest Offers of the Year," customers can shop up to 60% off sitewide for a limited period. As part of the campaign, shoppers can also unlock free silver jewellery worth up to INR 3,000 through special promotional codes available during the sale.

With festive and gifting occasions around the corner, the GIVA GOAT Sale aims to make premium silver jewellery more accessible, giving customers an opportunity to refresh their everyday collection or find thoughtful gifts at exceptional value.

Commenting on the announcement, Anirudh Kudva, Chief Revenue Officer, GIVA, said:

"The GIVA GOAT Sale is one of our biggest online shopping events yet. We wanted to create an experience that genuinely excites customers, not just through attractive offers, but by making quality silver jewellery more accessible than ever before. Along with up to 60% off sitewide, customers can also enjoy exclusive rewards and free silver jewellery during the campaign. It's our way of thanking the millions of customers who continue to choose GIVA for everyday wear, gifting and milestone moments."

The sale will feature GIVA's extensive range of silver jewellery across earrings, rings, pendants, necklaces, bracelets, anklets and more, catering to a wide range of styles and occasions. Exclusive offers and promotional codes will be available only on GIVA's D2C website & app throughout the campaign.

As the GIVA GOAT Sale is available for a limited period, customers are encouraged to shop early to make the most of the offers before the campaign concludes on July 12.

About GIVA

GIVA disrupted the jewellery space by making high-quality, certified silver jewellery accessible to all. The brand expanded into gold and lab-grown diamonds in 2023, ensuring that affordability and accessibility remained at its core. In 2022, GIVA opened its first exclusive offline store in Bangalore, and within just a few years, its retail network grew exponentially. Alongside its brick-and-mortar expansion, GIVA has made strategic partnerships with multiple e-commerce and quick commerce sites.

While GIVA outsources manufacturing to trusted partners in various countries such as China, Thailand, Turkey, and Italy, a significant portion of its production is based in India. To maintain quality standards, the company set up its first in-house plating facility in Jaipur. Today, GIVA serves over 2 million customers (in India alone) and has achieved steady business growth, with a consolidated revenue from operations increasing by 66% in FY 2023-24, reaching ₹273.6 crores. The company's overall revenue is expected to cross ₹500 crores, further cementing its position as one of India's most prominent fine jewellery brands.

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