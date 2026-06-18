Global Analytics and Cyber Security Talent in Demand as NAB and Adani Recruit Deakin GIFT City Campus Students

PRNewswire

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 18: Deakin University GIFT City Campus, India, has announced strong placement outcomes across two of its flagship postgraduate programs, with students securing career opportunities at leading global and Indian organisations, further validating the industry relevance and workforce alignment of its academic offerings.

In a significant endorsement of Deakin's industry-integrated education model, the National Australia Bank (NAB) Innovation Centre India has returned for a second consecutive placement cycle, selecting four students from the second cohort of the Master of Business Analytics program for dual offers, comprising structured internships and full-time employment opportunities.

The selected students, Ruhani Patel, Aryan Chasia, Raghav Agrawal, and Arushi Jain, will be based at NAB's Gurgaon operations and contribute across a range of high-impact domains, including business performance analytics, advanced analytics solutions, and more.

The continued engagement from NAB builds on the success of last year's inaugural placement cycle and reflects growing industry confidence in the quality, capability, and global readiness of talent emerging from Deakin's India campus.

Adding to this momentum, students from Deakin University GIFT City Campus' inaugural Master of Cyber Security cohort have also secured employment opportunities with the Adani Group, highlighting strong industry demand for specialised cyber security talent.

These outcomes reinforce the increasing alignment between Deakin's globally benchmarked curriculum and the evolving workforce needs of organisations operating in data-driven, technology-intensive environments.

Speaking on the development, Prof. Deepak Bajaj, Academic and Campus Director, Deakin University GIFT City Campus, said, "The return of NAB signals a strong validation of the quality, capability, and global readiness of our students. It demonstrates how TNE models can create highly employable talent aligned to the needs of international industry, while remaining deeply embedded within India's growth story."

Prof. Bajaj added that these recruitment outcomes reflect the growing confidence industry has in graduates who combine global perspectives with industry-aligned skills. The return of NAB for a second hiring cycle and the recruitment of Cyber Security graduates by the Adani Group demonstrate the value of education models that are closely connected to evolving workforce needs, producing talent ready to address complex business and technology challenges from day one.

Highlighting the significance of the outcomes, Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University, said, "These placement outcomes reflect the strength of Deakin's applied learning ecosystem, where academic excellence is complemented by industry immersion and real-world problem solving. The continued trust placed in our students by leading organisations such as NAB and Adani is a powerful validation of the vision behind Deakin's pioneering presence in India."

The hiring processes involved comprehensive evaluation frameworks, multiple interview rounds, and alignment with organisational culture.

These latest placements further strengthen Deakin University GIFT City Campus' position as a leading destination for globally focused education in India. As the first international university campus established in India under the National Education Policy 2020 framework, the campus continues to build strong partnerships with industry to develop future-ready professionals for the digital economy.

The outcomes also underscore the growing role of international education partnerships in creating highly skilled talent for emerging sectors such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, cyber security, and digital transformation. As India continues its emergence as a global innovation and talent hub, industry-academia collaboration will remain critical to developing professionals equipped to lead in an increasingly technology-driven economy.

Admissions for the July 2026 intake are currently underway and showing strong momentum, with application trends indicating that many students and families are increasingly selecting Deakin's India campus as a first-choice destination for globally benchmarked education.

For more information about programs, admissions and student opportunities at Deakin University GIFT City Campus, visit: Deakin University GIFT City Campus, India.

About Deakin University GIFT City Campus

Deakin University, ranked among the top 1% of global universities, made history as the first international university to establish a branch campus in India, with operations at GIFT City, Gandhinagar. Since welcoming its first cohort in July 2024, Deakin's campus has become a hub for academic excellence and industry-aligned learning. Currently, the campus offers two cutting-edge postgraduate programs in Business Analytics and Cyber Security.

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