Global Economic Forum organises India Russia Economic Summit at Russia

Launching our Global Economic Forum Summit at Russia Brochure by Dr Hari Krishna Maram Founder Chairman Global Economic Forum along with Chief Adviser to the Russian President and Executive Secretary of the Eastern Economic Forum EEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov, Russia First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Valeri Khodzhaev Consul General of Russia Federation in India and other eminent leaders .

After most successful BRICS Summit at Russia ,Global Economic Forum signed MOU to promote Economic Cooperation between India & Russia

India-Russia Economic Summit 2025

Date: 8th - 13th May, 2025

Location: Moscow & St. Petersburg, Russia 80th Anniversary Victory Day Celebration.

Join the Global Economic Forum at the exclusive India-Russia Economic Summit. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity .

India and Russia have set a bilateral trade target of $100 billion by 2030 during the annual leaders' summit in May 2025 . The two sides have already achieved trade worth $30 billion before the target year of 2025, though India has concerns about its exports being worth less than $5 billion in the overall figure of $65.7 billion during 2023-24.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, hosted under Moscow's presidency. He addressed two sessions during the summit. The Prime Minister described the BRICS Summit as "very productive" and thanked President Vladimir Putin, the people of Russia and their government for their hospitality.

India's Rise as a Global Superpower: A Journey of Growth and Leadership

India is gaining recognition as a global superpower, and it's no surprise!

From strong economic growth to leadership in technology and diplomacy, the world is taking notice. Here's why India's rise is well-deserved:

Economic Growth

India's economy is booming! With a GDP growth rate of over 6% this year, India is on track to become the third-largest economy by 2030, overtaking Germany and Japan.

The country's start-up scene is thriving, with Bengaluru and Delhi ranking among top global hubs.

Technology & Space Leadership

India is making waves in tech and space. The IT sector contributes 8% to the GDP, and we're home to some of the world's best tech minds.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has impressed with missions like Mangalyaan and Chandrayaan-3, proving we can achieve world-class innovations on a budget.

A Key Player in Global Diplomacy

India's balanced foreign policy makes it a trusted global partner. From leading initiatives in QUAD and BRICS to promoting peace and stability in Asia, India plays a crucial role in global security and cooperation.

Champion of Sustainability

India is committed to fighting climate change with a goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

We're rapidly increasing solar and wind energy capacity and leading efforts like the International Solar Alliance to help other nations go green.

A Future Built on Values

India's rise isn't just about power; it's about promoting peace, inclusivity, and shared prosperity. By focusing on sustainable growth and social equity, India is set to lead the world towards a brighter, more inclusive future.

