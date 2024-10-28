Global Health and Wellness Festival by JHW- India's Biggest Health Event Aims for New Milestones

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 28: The Global Health and Wellness Festival (GHWF), a unique initiative by Just Health and Wellness Pvt. Ltd. (JHW), is all set to take place on 9th and 10th November 2024 at the grandeurs of the famous BM Birla Auditorium, Jaipur. The third edition of the highly anticipated health festival has grown to become India's largest health-focused event, bringing together top healthcare professionals, institutions, and thousands of participants from across the country.

Himmat Singh, the visionary founder and CEO of Jaipur Health and Wellness (JHW), stated, "This is not just a health event--it's the biggest health festival in India. Which has an involvement of 15 of the top hospitals in India, the presence of leading doctors, and the provision of free medical tests to all participants worth Rs 15000 on the spot for free; we aim to make healthcare more accessible and engaging."

The festival will feature a diverse range of specialists, including experts in homoeopathy, dental care, Ayurveda, and physiotherapy, offering participants a holistic approach to health and wellness. To make it even more beneficial for attendees, every participant will receive a free health booklet, which will provide them with opportunities for free and discounted OPD services throughout the year.

Bhupendra Singh, Co-founder of JHW, added, "There will be 10 talk shows and panel discussions on various health topics, featuring leading panelists from all over India. This is a unique platform where the public can listen to high-class medical dignitaries and learn valuable insights about healthcare."

In a further display of its national scope, R.K. Vyas, one of the key organizers, revealed that this year's festival expects 1,00,000 attendees, and there will be attempts to break two world records. The first record will be for the highest number of insurance advisors gathered under one roof to support a health initiative, with approximately 2,000 advisors participating and the second will be to bring together the largest gathering of senior citizens less than one roof, with 1,500 seniors expected.

The festival will also feature notable celebrity guests like, Bollywood actress Mugdha Godse, known for her bold outfits, Urfi Javed, and the Rajasthan own singing sensation, Ravindra Upadhyay, who will also perform at the Gala Night finale, where top doctors and healthcare professionals will be awarded for their contributions. The event will be inaugurated by the Health Minister of Rajasthan, with the Deputy Chief Minister, Rajasthan presiding over the closing ceremony.

This year, the event, formerly known as the JHF, has been rebranded as the Global Health and Wellness Festival (GHWF) to reflect JHW's broader vision of expanding the festival across India. The next edition is already being planned for Ahmedabad, demonstrating the company's commitment to making healthcare more accessible nationwide.

The Global Health and Wellness Festival is not only about healthcare access--it emphasizes the importance of health education and community engagement. Events like these play a crucial role in raising awareness about healthcare issues and empowering the public to make informed decisions about their health.

JHW's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives are a core aspect of the festival. This year, JHW is offering 20 free heart surgeries to underprivileged children, reaffirming their dedication to supporting those in need. This initiative reflects the organization's broader commitment to social responsibility and healthcare for all.

With the combination of top-tier medical expertise, free health services, engaging discussions, celebrity performances, and world record attempts, the Global Health and Wellness Festival is set to be an event of great significance, both for Rajasthan and the entire country. JHW's leadership and vision continue to make this festival a cornerstone of health and wellness in India.

